Anyone who thought Derek Chauvin should have been found not guilty in the death of George Floyd, please raise your hand.
Anyone? ... Anyone?
I doubt we could find a dozen people outside of a Ku Klux Klan rally who actually defended his actions. Anyone who saw that video of the nearly 10 minutes of a man kneeling on another man’s neck until the final breath of air came from his lips was horrified and disgusted.
As I watched, I never saw “white” Derek Chauvin and “black” George Floyd. What I saw was someone who had a voided heart, whose moral compass and soul had disappeared. I saw hollow, empty eyes staring back at the camera in an act so egregious, few could comprehend what they were witnessing.
The chances of Chauvin getting convicted were as solid as picking Secretariat to win the 1973 Belmont Stakes. It was a no-brainer. It was cut and dry. It was horrible.
Watching the verdict, I got taken back to nearly a year ago watching Chauvin’s hollow eyes again hearing his fate. It harkened back to me sitting in a courtroom in Laurel as George Kilgore was sentenced to prison for horrific abuse of his wife and child. He had those same eyes — hollow, dead, evil.
When the handcuffs were placed on Chauvin’s wrists, I thought of his life and how miserable it will be — and how he deserves every bit of that misery.
And then came the aftermath.
Politicians — more of the enemy of the people than even the national TV media — pounced. It is their ticket to retaining power. Fire up the masses, dig the knives of division deeper in a thirst for ideological power.
I watched Nancy Pelosi look to the heavens and thank George Floyd for his sacrifice as if they were best friends. I doubt Nancy Pelosi would get within 100 yards of everyday folks like George Floyd — or me, for that matter — without an armed escort.
I watched Joe Biden struggle to read words put in front of him, wondering if he was actually alive. He could have given words to try to galvanize society, yet again spoke of “systemic racism” — digging that knife of division even deeper. He weighed in on the verdict before it was announced. He took a moment that everyone could have said, “Chauvin deserves what he gets,” but instead let all “white” people know they are part of the problem. This, remember, coming from a man who said he didn’t want his children to go to school in “racial jungles.” I will almost give him a pass, though, on his most recent comments because he neither knows what he is saying or where he is. All he is is an empty vessel to whomever is actually running this country.
I watched pundits on TV argue over whether crazy Maxine Waters — and she has been crazy for decades, so it shouldn’t surprise people what she says — actually meant what she said. I watched even more people — many of them acting as journalists — try to tell us what we heard, as if we didn’t hear her say it.
Let Auntie Maxine — which is what she calls herself, in case any of you racist-labelers want to pounce on me — say what she wants to. She is on the fringe of the political society and, at one time, was relegated to that place of being on the fringe.
But now in a society as polarized as anyone could imagine, the voices of the crazies such as Waters and Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia are considered mainstream thought. The fringes on both sides have taken this country into the corners of the boxing ring. But in the middle of that ring are millions — many, many millions — of people who want to live in peace, raise their families, earn a decent living and be a productive member of society.
I pray that we can find a way to lower the country’s temperature and find civility, but each day that passes, I become more and more skeptical that that day will ever come. There are far too many self-serving politicians and dishonest media outlets who seize on tragedy for personal and professional gain. They have found that living in a harmonious society is not the path to power. Keep the minions fighting so they can seize control. They follow the dictum: “Never let a crisis go to waste.” They are master manipulators.
I’m glad Derek Chauvin woke up Wednesday morning behind bars. Whatever happens to him inside those walls, he certainly deserves.
Yet I am sad that, if anything, we are even more divided from a case that had an ending everyone should have cheered.
The lead story on Wednesday’s news was of a police officer in Ohio killing a teenage girl who, it appears on body-cam footage, was trying to stab another girl during a melee in front of a home. The footage couldn’t be clearer — one person about to slice another gets stopped by law enforcement. If I were the person about to get stabbed, I would be kissing the officer.
But, no, protests have already started not because of what happened, but because of who it happened to. The teen charging another with a knife was black. The person she was lunging at also was black. The officer? We don’t know that yet, but if that officer turns out to be white, watch the politicians, experts and pundits pounce peddling the narrative of white police driving around cities across America looking for black people to kill.
No crisis is too small to exploit. And our politicians have become masters at doing it — to our impending peril.
