Friday marked the passing of former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack. Mack’s death made national news and was reported by news organizations such as The Associated Press and U.S. News and World Report as the death of “Mississippi city’s first black mayor.” And, yes, Mayor Mack was Laurel’s first black mayor. But to me, a much better description of Mayor Mack would be Mississippi’s most likable mayor.
I don’t know anyone who didn’t like Melvin Mack. You just couldn’t help it. His soft-spoken, affable demeanor and warm smile could win anyone over in a matter of seconds, and it made Mack a formidable politician, as witnessed by his many decades of public service as Laurel councilman, Jones County supervisor and finishing up as mayor in 2013.
Mayor Mack took the office in 2005, defeating longtime incumbent Susan Vincent. Four years earlier, a naive, young Yankee outsider attempted to take the mayorship from Vincent and lost. So, naturally, as a sore loser, I turned around and supported Mack when he ran. (Fun fact: I have voted in six mayoral contests in Laurel, and the only time my vote went toward the loser was when I voted for myself.)
Even though I publicly and privately supported Mack for mayor in 2005, we really didn’t get to know each other until after I opened up The ReView of Jones County in 2007, two years into his first term. After that, Mayor Mack and I would talk a lot, and every time we did, I liked the man a little bit more.
When The ReView started hitting its stride and really getting involved in holding our public officials accountable, Mayor Mack took notice. Every time he’d come into our office, he’d say, “Am I doing a good job? I sure don’t want to get Cegielski mad at me.” Then he’d flash that winning smile and exit before we had a chance to answer.
But here is my favorite story about Mayor Mack. In 2010, April Fool’s Day fell on a Thursday, the day the weekly ReView hit newsstands. Mark Thornton and I decided it was the perfect opportunity to do a parody version of The Laurel Leader-Call, which was just an awful, corporate-owned rag back then.
Our graphic designer, Kassie Rowell, was able to duplicate the front page of the Leader-Call perfectly and we filled it up with silly fake stories, such as a road-kill serial killer and a photo of a Great Dane taking a dump. One of the stories was titled, “Mayor shows his buns in public.” It was a fake story about Mayor McCheese of McDonald’s land fame. We decided to tease the headline online, and later that day, I received the following call from Mayor Mack.
Mayor Mack: Hello, Jim
Me: Hi, Mr. Mayor.
Mayor Mack: Uhhh, Jim, ummmm, I’ve heard you are ummm, well, I guess, I’m just wondering if you have some photos of me.
Me: (at this point, I still hadn’t made the connection with the April Fool’s story we had teased.) Ummm, I’m sure we have lots of photos of you.
Mayor Mack: Well, umm, you know, embarrassing photos.
Me: (light bulb going off) OH! Oh, Lord no. That’s an April Fool’s story about Mayor McCheese. I am so sorry.
Mayor Mack: Oh, OK. I just wanted to make sure you hadn’t caught me with my pants down.
Me: No, no. I’m really sorry. We should have given you a head’s-up on this.
Mayor Mack: Oh, it’s OK, I’m just glad it wasn’t me.
That is a real conversation that I had with Mayor Mack on March 31, 2010. After I hung up with him and told Mark about it, we both sat there wondering, “Dang, did the Mayor of Laurel moon someone recently?”
I’m going to miss Mayor Mack. Appropriately enough, the last time I saw him was on April 6 at the polling place in North Laurel. We were both there to vote in the Democrat mayoral primary. You could tell that Mack’s struggles with Parkinson’s disease were really starting to take a toll as I helped him get out of his car. He was embarrassed that he needed help, but he was still just as warm and friendly as always and he still had that winning smile.
That winning smile has adorned the walls of the Leader-Call for the past decade and will continue to do so. A photo of Mack, me and, interestingly, Miranda Beard from when we were “celebrity judges” at a KFC chef competition has been hanging there since 2011. Rest in peace, Mayor Mack.
And speaking of Beard, on Wednesday I moderated the only debate to feature Mayor Johnny Magee and Beard. Anthony Hudson also took part in the festivities. At one point, during a break, Beard said, “It looks like Mayor Magee already has the questions.” I guess she said this because Mayor Magee had typed out notes that he was using to help answer certain questions, but her accusation was baseless.
I was taken aback by Beard’s comment, which couldn’t be heard on Supertalk but could be heard on the Leader-Call’s Facebook Live page because I had already assured the candidates that no one other than me knew the questions. Some people may not like me, but one thing I have never been accused of is dishonesty. On the contrary, what gets me in trouble IS my brutal honesty.
I’m going to give Miranda Beard a pass on, basically, calling me a liar. I’ve been involved in a Laurel mayoral debate as a candidate myself, and I know how stressful they are and how much a run for mayor can play on your psyche. You start to think every person is either an ally or an enemy, and there is no in between. The truth, in this case, was both SuperTalk and I did everything we could to make the debate as fair as humanly possible.
From what I could see from the other side of the broadcasting podium on Wednesday, it looks like the campaign is taking its toll on both Beard and Magee. Beard’s accusation about Magee having the questions in advance was answered by Magee as “just more lies” being told. And it wasn’t the only heated exchange between the two. I’m not sure who is going to win this election. (Heck, I’m not even sure who won the debate I was moderating.) But I can tell you with 100 percent accuracy that both Beard and Magee will be glad when Tuesday finally gets here.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.