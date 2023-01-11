Matt Gaetz

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. 

STARKVILLE — American citizens last week learned a new phrase in the nation’s political lexicon, one not heard 14 consecutive times on Capitol Hill since before the Civil War: “No person having received a majority of the whole number of votes cast by surname, a speaker has not been elected.”

Sid Salter

With much dignity, House Clerk Cheryl L. Johnson recited that phrase 14 times after each failed vote on California Republican Kevin McCarthy’s path to finally winning a majority on the 15th vote. When Johnson was finally able to report the results of the 15th vote that elected McCarthy as the new speaker, the chamber gave her a standing ovation.

