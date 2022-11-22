STARKVILLE — The predicted Republican “red wave” was in reality less impressive, but it did give the GOP narrow control of the House while the outcome of the Georgia U.S. Senate race will determine whether the Democrats merely held serve on their narrow control of the Senate or slightly improved their situation.

Sid Salter

The slimming of the predicted Republican red wave also produced a contested Senate GOP leadership contest between longtime Senate Republican leader U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. Behind closed doors, McConnell dispatched Scott by a vote of 37-10 to retain his leadership position.

