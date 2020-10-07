Watching how the national media direct questions to Joe Biden and then to Donald Trump is a personal history lesson that found its roots in the sports department of The Vicksburg Post.
What? Sports and a national media’s coverage of a presidential election?
As a daily newspaper in the Hill City, we saturated the market with sports. It was easy in those days with four sports writers, two sports photographers and a few writers who would chip in now and again. The sports staff at the Post at one time was as large as the entire staff here at the Leader-Call in 2020. Times certainly have changed.
But dealing with coaches and student-athletes really hasn’t. Coaches are protective of their young athletes. It is really easy for those who are young and brash to stick their foot in their mouth — constantly.
Leading up to a big game against rival Warren Central, coaches don’t want their players telling reporters things such as, “Yeah, we gonna beat ’em! I guarantee it!” Bulletin-board material is something to be avoided at all times.
Mark Thornton and I worked at the Post together for many years and had wonderful relationships with coaches, so we made an unwritten deal with them that if we had access to the athletes, we would do our best to keep the foot-and-mouth out of public view.
Don’t take that as censorship in any way, but we know that younger people’s brains are not quite as developed and the tendency to do and say stupid things is a hallmark of being a teenager. So if an athlete said something really stupid, we would back it up a bit and say, “Ok, you really want to say that?” Or we would reword a question. Remember, these are children.
That is what we are seeing with how the media covers the Joe Biden campaign. He can make as many ridiculous assertions — 210 million people killed by COVID-19 in America — and the national media glosses it over. He really has said many times that more than 200 million Americans have died of COVID-19.
A town-hall clip just emerged of him saying the reason he could stay sequestered and hidden in his basement was because “some Black woman was stocking the grocery shelves.” He really said it. It is on tape. You can listen to it. Yet the national media gives it a pass, looking out for the “child” in the race.
Much like some young student-athletes, Biden’s abilities are somewhat limited. It is a fact of life that many people — including those in my family — face. It is undeniable that there are mental frailties in the Democrat leader for president. Those who do not see it are not doing America a service by pretending it doesn’t exist. All they are doing is treating Biden like a child and “protecting” him in the spirit of the team.
Now, what if a coach put his foot in his mouth? That is where the Trump campaign’s treatment of the national media comes in. He is the coach, Biden is the protected student-athlete.
Shortly after Mark left the Post, a brash young adult coach was hired at the local Catholic school. Talk to him one-on-one and he was a pleasure to be around. But once inside the fences of the baseball park, he turned into a lunatic.
One lovely Saturday when I would have rather been doing anything in the world other than covering a Catholic school baseball game, his team played horribly, yet won convincingly because the other team couldn’t have beaten itself.
I wandered down to the field to find the coach with steam pouring from his ears. All I wanted him to say was, “We played lousy, but I am glad we won.” Then I would go away and he would go away and talk to his team.
“You want a quote? You want a quote?” he asked. “Walk down here and I will give you a quote.”
He went into the corner of the field and started teeing off on his team with language that I knew the Catholic school administrators would have a collective heart attack over. He ridiculed his team’s “manhood” and their “p*&s-poor” effort.
Now, had I been the national media covering Joe Biden, I would have put my pad and paper away and went on my way. But on that day, I wanted to teach this guy a lesson. So I recorded it and took down notes as fast as his insults flew.
Monday afternoon, he called me telling me of the tongue-lashing he got from an array of school administrators. He tried to blame me, but I reminded him of exactly what he said about wanting a quote and “I will give you a quote.”
He never flew off the handle again at the media and became a much better baseball coach because of it. Even though he acted like a child, I treated him like an adult. Covering up or ignoring such wouldn’t have done anyone any good. But for that coach, it was an eye-opener.
Be tough but fair, and that is certainly not the case when listening to how interviewers approach Joe Biden — the child — and Donald Trump — the coach. One is protected, one is vilified. The coverage does no one any good as we move within about three weeks of electing the leader of the free world.
Now imagine Donald Trump uttering that 210 million people have died of COVID-19 or the reason he could still work in the White House is because a black woman stocked grocery shelves. Would it have been glossed over as if it didn’t exist — a teenager guaranteeing a win over his school’s biggest rival — or would the media have pounced to teach this guy a lesson?
Exactly.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call.
