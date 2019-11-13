I imagine most people have a cardboard box tucked somewhere in a closet filled with useless, wonderful mementos.
Once every 10 years or so — or when preparing for a move to downside the junk — will that box come out. The contents held within will take the holder down memory lane. Christmas cards. Yellowed, handwritten letters written to now-deceased grandparents. And, in my case, lots and lots of newspapers.
Ah, newspapers. The smudgy, gray, ink-filled chronicler of history and reminders of old Little League games or graduation photos. Those memories are priceless to you but worthless to most anyone else.
As more and more newspapers continue to gravitate to online versions and as newsroom staffs get slashed, sad will be the day when one opens those boxes of smudgy memories to find nothing at all.
My box of smudgy memories contains a foot-high stack of newspapers.
• There is the 1933 Chicago Tribune published the day after the first Major League Baseball All-Star game. A photo on the front page shows the great Babe Ruth. Dad had found that newspaper when his father passed away and knew where it would find a good home.
• There is the newspaper from the Journal-News of Westchester County in New York. Dad had tipped them off that a Peekskill High graduate and budding sports writer at Southern Miss had tried out for kicker for the Golden Eagles.
• There are two newspapers — New York Post and New York Daily News — on the day when New York mob boss John Gotti died. One headline reads: “Dapper Don Dead.” They do write great headlines.
• There is the final issue of the Peekskill Evening Star, into which my dad poured 14 years of his heart and soul before a corporate behemoth bought it out and sent dad packing. The Evening Star reminded me much of the Leader-Call, when local news will always trump anything national. As dad once told me when Richard Nixon resigned from the presidency, it appeared below the fold because of a story of more local importance.
• There are newspapers of the Yankees winning the World Series, the 9/11 tragedy and the announcement of the birth of my nephew. Priceless.
• And then there is the crown jewel of my newspaper collection. When the New York Post owners fired the entire staff, that staff defied those orders and produced one of the greatest covers ever. Editors took the small photo of newspaper founder Alexander Hamilton from the top right corner, made it the entire front page and included a tear streaming from Hamilton’s face. Defiance at its finest.
Each time I reach into that box, the memories flood back. Some bring tears, others laughter. But they are tangible reminders of those I have loved and lost and the business that I love — and sadly am losing.
With a keystroke, I can find those aforementioned stories on the Internet, but those are cold results. There is no emotion. There is no smudgy fingers. There is no ink smell.
I understand that the younger generation do not hold the romance of newspapers and likely never will. But in their world of technology and ease at acquiring information, they fail to see 10 and 20 years down the road, when they are gray and when they will have nothing but an empty box waiting for them.
On Sunday morning, Josh “Guru” Nichols sent a text message. His thrill in LSU’s victory over rival Alabama showed in his words. So happy, he wanted to memorialize that event.
“Can you pick me up an Advocate?” he asked, referring to the Baton Rouge newspaper that recently bought out the century-old Times-Picayune of New Orleans.
“No problem,” I responded.
Certainly in South Louisiana, finding an Advocate would be easy. I never sweated it and never felt a sense of urgency to pick up his newspaper.
I spent a day in New Orleans. Newspaper boxes — the few I actually saw — were empty. The first couple stores I went into, there sat “USA Today” and nothing else.
Had I gotten there too late?
Time was ticking away when I entered a Marathon gas station in suburban Metairie. I scanned the store before asking for an Advocate.
“No, we don’t have anymore,” the man said. “They only deliver two or three nowadays.”
Sad and despondent, we crossed Lake Pontchartrain for a couple more stores. One employee laughed at me, saying they no longer get the Advocate. The cashier at the large Rouses looked at me as if I had four heads. “Why would you want a newspaper?” I imagined them thinking.
Right. I watched the game. I could read ESPN.com on my phone or find NOLA.com — on the same phone. There is no need anymore for printed papers.
I haven’t told Guru about my unsuccessful hunt for his newspaper. I am embarrassed for the state of my business. Plus, I know that he likely will be reading these words on the same smudgy paper most of you are right now.
I got home — depressed — and stared blankly into a mirror only to see Alexander Hamilton staring back at me, tear streaming down his face. The 1990s hair band Cinderella struck up the music in the back of my head... “Don’t know what you got... til it’s gone...”.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
