Despite what a few folks around here might think, I’m a staunch supporter of law enforcement. Always have been. I’ve worked side-by-side with many officers for 25-plus years now and have done more than a dozen ride-alongs and hundreds of stories about their doings. Only a handful over all that time could be considered “negative” toward the cops, even though a few have proved to be way more thin-skinned than this ol’ desk jockey that they would consider weaker than them.
The thing that’s always struck me while being with law enforcement professionals during some heated moments (or while observing their body-cam footage on tough calls) is their restraint when faced with the most disrespectful loudmouth punks imaginable. Go to YouTube and watch all of these amateur Constitutionalists try to bait officers by failing to comply with basic commands as their cellphones record it all. Or better yet, watch LivePD on A&E on Friday and Saturday nights.
That show is the real deal. It’s unscripted, with viewers going on “routine” calls as they happen, seeing officers deal with idiots on every shift all across the country. Obviously, they’re aware of the cameras, but their presence emboldens the criminals more than it inhibits law enforcement. Officers are accustomed to having every move filmed and scrutinized, so they keep themselves in check (well, maybe the West Baton Rouge guys have a little cowboy streak in them, but they just talk rough, they don’t really mistreat anyone).
During almost every episode, I find myself longing for the good old days, when cops had billy clubs and didn’t have to take any crap off of a mouthy punk. I guarantee you there weren’t as many repeat offenders then. There’s value in a properly executed flashlight to the back of the head. That knot on the skull could put someone on the straight-and-narrow. I promise it has more of an effect than a night or two in jail with a few free meals, a shower, cable TV, free medical care and a fine that can’t be enforced.
But those days are long gone. Being a cop in America today is kind of like being a member of the U.S. military — the opponents know their rules of engagement and their ridiculous limitations, therefore the opponents have the advantage. Our cops carry the handcuffs, but in reality, they’re the ones who have the restraints on all the time.
Just the other day, I was talking to an officer friend and told him that I would feel much safer smacking him upside the head than I would smacking some random guy. Why? Because I know that the officer, at worst, is going to tase and cuff me. But that random guy? He may stab me or shoot me. Hell, if he says he feared for his life, he may not even get indicted. If he did, it’s doubtful he would get convicted by any jury, especially here in the South.
These days, a jury isn’t needed to “convict” a cop. All one needs is a few seconds of video — context or what led up to the confrontation is not necessary. Also, a judge or jury’s decision won’t matter if the public’s mind is already made up. There are numerous examples of that, from Ferguson to Florida and many points in between and beyond. Facts don’t matter to people with an agenda.
If one officer gets out of line, they use that footage to “prove” that police are the problem, not non-compliant offenders. More than 90 percent of young black men who are murdered are killed by other young black men, according to FBI statistics. Yep, 90-plus percent. So why the outrage when the police are involved?
Well, obviously, the protesters’ goal is to demonize law enforcement, not to protect young black men. That’s inarguable based on statistics. And if police brutality was their concern, we would hear about the officer-involved shootings in which white people came away with extra holes. That’s the majority, by a big margin. As of March 31, U.S. police officers had shot and killed 228 people in the line of duty. Of those, 31 were black.
But when the violence is white-on-black — whether it involves cops or civilians — those incidents get an inordinate amount of attention, even though that clearly isn’t one of the primary problems plaguing the black community. It just fits the narrative certain groups have been pushing, with a big assist from a willing and eager mainstream media.
And you know what? They’re not wrong to be outraged in this most recent case. Police should be held to a higher standard. With power comes responsibility.
The video that most of us have seen from Minneapolis shows an uncharacteristic abuse of that power. It shows a lack of humanity, decency and common sense. It shows something that’s indefensible. Even the most old-school officers I know say that once the cuffs are on, the fight is off. It’s over (unless the suspect spits … that earns a smack upside the head).
It’s unfortunate that the supporters of George Floyd have taken their rage to the streets and hurt other innocents. They were winning the right way, within the system and in the court of public opinion … and then they began to burn down their city. Any attempt to defend that reaction is infantilizing the protesters, and ultimately, that’s more racist than rebuking their response.
Their anger is understandable, but their inability to control themselves is not. After all, isn’t that why they’re upset with police — for not controlling themselves in one out of approximately 1.5 million encounters with the public on calls that day across the country? Why do so many rationalize what is clearly savage behavior by the masses, but they don’t cut cops any slack for their human failings? Again, it’s the agenda …
The people who will suffer the most after this latest incident are good cops. They’re madder at the Minneapolis Four than anyone, and with good reason. Those bad guys in blue just made the good guys’ jobs way harder.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
