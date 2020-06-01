Said Bruce Lee, “Be a calm beholder of what is happening around you.” Some of Lee’s teachings feel applicable to everyone these days, especially journalists. Especially cops.
Most know I lived in Minneapolis until last summer. I’ll use the moment to write as a former resident there; it would feel mundane to drone on about photography this week. I’m not a political man. I don’t tie my identity to my politics like many, many other millennials. My job and interests are my identity.
Understanding this column won’t change a damn thing, understanding that virtually nobody gives a far-flung turd what I think, I’ll say this: Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis PD can kiss my ass. Over the weekend, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter walked back the police claims that all arrestees were from out of state with connections to hate groups. He now says he was given inaccurate information about those arrests; the rioters are Minnesotans. It appears that MPD is using that lie to justify use of excessive force.
I cannot see another reason they would lie and mislead media and citizens. It makes my head spin, how corrupt that is. It’s sick, man.
Rioters, who shouldn’t be confused with protesters, are justifying their own excessive violence with … well, anything. It’s equally stupid to be burning down Native American nonprofits as it is to get on Twitter and do the mental gymnastics it takes to think that’s OK. Migizi Communications, which provides media art lessons to Native youth in Minneapolis, no longer stands.
There are hundreds of examples of this. You can’t avoid these videos on the internet. The latest to catch my attention is a video of a group of men brutally beating a woman with pieces of two-by-four as her husband begs them to stop. This happened outside the couple’s business after they told the looters to leave.
A particular justification for this is starting to bother me. I do not care how many riots were started by white people after football games, OK? Really, I don’t. I don’t care how many times that’s thrown at people as an argument. Because look at that video. Look at Migizi Communications. Look at the multiple locally owned bars, stores and restaurants that were destroyed — places I used to visit every week. Such an argument, “but whites have rioted over less,” is meaningless. In fact, you are nothing to me, because I won’t acknowledge that statement in the wake of what these rioters have done.
“YOU ARE RACIST BECAUSE YOU WERE BROUGHT UP IN, AND BENEFIT FROM, A RACIST SOCIETY…” Etc. I cut off the rest of that tweet from screenwriter Javier Grillo-Marxuach because the all-caps hurts my eyes. But you get it — we’ve ALL heard that one, and many whites agree. Screenwriter and actor David Hayter responded, “This is a truly awful take. It condemns people from birth and saddles them with a seemingly unsolvable problem. Hatred is taught, and can be unlearned. I hate no person who has done me no wrong.”
I couldn’t have said that better myself. It’s about time we re-examine that idea and look inward instead of making boiler-plate statements that effectively mean nothing. Such statements do not incite change but rather attempt to succinctly explain a complicated multi-generational problem. They’re bullcrap, in other words.
As for the stifling of the free press, I don’t know where to begin. Video after video shows journalists being arrested, pepper sprayed, pelted with rubber bullets, even after they peacefully comply with police orders. Rioters threw Star Tribune photographer Richard Tsong’s camera into a fire when he was out getting photos. You can imagine the few choice words I have for people who attack journalists.
I want to point out that these rioters, looters, instigators — whatever you call them — are made up of younger people who do not appear politically motivated. They are using the chaos as a chance to go out and act like morons without consequences. At that end, people on the left can stop defending them. It’s fine. You don’t have to take that position just because you’re obligated to.
I support protests. Hell, I even support burning some of MPD’s cruisers after what happened to Mr. Floyd. Those cops deserve to be afraid for once. But I now must ask whether it’s all worth the suffering of so many innocent people. People who used to be my neighbors and friends. I’m beginning to think not.
I hate this. I hate typing these things out. I hate feeling the need to say something, because I am taught to eliminate ego, to use experience for reflection as opposed to directing it outward. Now does not need to be a time to have a shouting match on the internet. Log off. Sit on the porch. Reflect.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
