His name was Mark — no, not Mark from the Leader-Call, a different Mark. He was a reporter with The Vicksburg Post. And he was a miserable human being.
Oh, he was cordial with a grumpy hello in the morning, but he never socialized, was constantly in a foul mood and had generated a nickname that even the Leader-Call would not publish. Let’s just say it has to do with one’s backside and ... oh, never mind, but it was bad.
That concoction of grumpiness and an overall hatred of life also made him one of the best reporters I have ever worked with. It was his life’s goal to make the lives of public officials miserable. And, boy, was he good at it.
Like a great white shark, when he would get his nose on a scoop, it was like a bucket of chum being thrown into the Southern Pacific Ocean. He could sniff out any form of malfeasance a public official could dream of concocting. In turn, those public officials would have rather seen the Grim Reaper come walking through their doors than Mark.
In the good-old days of newspapers, reporters such as him were the hallmarks of keeping people honest. He didn’t care what political party one belonged to, nor what church that person went to. Do wrong and get called out.
That spirit attracted me to this job in Laurel because our Mark has that same dogged sense of a story, albeit he does it without the horrific nickname — at least within the walls of the office.
I have a “Mark-light” chum-in-the-water sixth sense. Of all the news stories I have done at this newspaper, none compared with exposing the crook George Kilgore and his henchmen who bilked the fine people of the Pine Belt out of thousands of dollars in the name of charity.
Kilgore, who is serving a prison sentence in a case unrelated to the one in which I exposed, used a foundation as his own piggy bank. It was a disgusting display by a disgusting human being.
Exposing Kilgore took a lot of time and a lot of effort digging through countless pieces of paper and getting enough people with enough information to trust me.
When we exposed a Jackson-area family for concocting a story about getting kicked out of a KFC, then raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from big-hearted people, it was a whirlwind that took not much more than a night on Facebook and a couple of brave people who trusted us.
What connects all of these tales from newspapers? We try to keep people honest. When we see wrongdoing, we don’t worry about the “who” as much as the “what.” I didn’t care one lick about George Kilgore personally, nor the people in Jackson. But I knew they were doing wrong. When Vicksburg Mark would sting somebody, it was because they needed to be stung.
And that is what makes this disgraceful malpractice of journalism we are witnessing in the face of what appears to be gross corruption involving a presidential candidate so hard to swallow. If ever a reporter should have that sixth sense — that chum-in-the-water sense — at its highest, it should be this one.
Instead, we see a cabal of national news organizations — print, social media and from television — galvanizing en masse to protect, for blatantly political reasons, one presidential candidate. They do it because their hatred for the current president is so deeply-rooted, it has destroyed every bit of what it means to be an honest, hard-nosed journalists.
From the stories from the few outlets I have read and reports coming out of the Senate, it is damning against presidential candidate Joe Biden. From what I have read, it is a classic, quid-pro-quo, pay-to-play scheme that should be leading every newscast and every front page in America.
But that would damage the only person standing in the way of their most fervent enemy, and that cannot happen. So we will never see this story on 60 Minutes or on the front page of the New York Times. When a reporter does actually ask the Biden campaign about it, other reporters laugh at them. I’ve never seen such a display.
Maybe when this all plays out, it will prove to be false. But at least ask the questions! Maybe George Kilgore would have been running an honest charity with a bit of work needed in his bookkeeping skills, but had the questions not been asked, he might still be stealing money from the people of this county.
From the day I was born, I have been in love with the newspaper business. At age 5, I stood and marveled at the press run at my Daddy’s newspaper. At age 10, I had a paper route. At age 13, I wrote my first story for a professional newspaper.
In all of those years past, I never in a million years believed I would see what I am seeing right now — the umpires being nothing more than players on one team pretending to be umpires.
Once the media get in bed with one political side, all sense of a free press comes crashing to the ground. Once that happens, we become nothing more than China or the former Soviet Union — where the state decides what to see and what not to see.
With our media today, there is no need for the state to censor the news. They are doing just fine by themselves.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call.
