There are so many serious topics confronting us now — the denial of the dissemination of public information by public officials then lying about it, crazy accusations by crazier people on Facebook, rampant corruption at every level of every tier of government, naked-racist statues forcing themselves on people downtown, the future of our country in the hands of this entitled generation, weather that goes from record flooding to tornado threats to freeze warnings in the same month …
I could probably fire off a thousand words about any of the above this week. But when things get heavy, I make a conscious effort to do what a lot of people vowed to do starting on New Year’s Day — lighten up. I can’t control the news, but I can control the content of this column, so that’s what I intended to do …
Then I go to my email inbox, and dammit if there’s not one guy who won’t let me lighten up. He picks nits, and I let it get under my skin. That’s something I shouldn’t admit because I usually let criticism roll right off my back. That’s not bravado. I can deal with someone cussing me out better than I can handle someone who’s complimenting me. Maybe one’s just more familiar than the other.
Many years ago, in another town, hundreds of people responded to a sports column I wrote about Mississippi State’s football team acting like thugs after winning the Egg Bowl. Dozens of MSU fans threatened to ambush me in the parking lot of the paper and kick my … you know, to prove to me that they weren’t thugs.
At my next stop, someone actually created an “I Hate Mark Thornton” email address and webpage that castigated my character and my capability. It included every error and questionable word choice I’d ever made, along with an opinion piece questioning my intelligence, my education and my right to breathe the same air that should be reserved for more evolved life, like alley cats, billy goats and most any vermin.
And then the last 18 months or so, I hear repeated warnings to be careful because we’re messing with some powerful people who have done some dastardly deeds …
But I take that all in stride. It’s the price for being principled and responsible, and it’s better than being boring and irrelevant.
Then there’s this guy, with his petty criticisms. It’s a “traffic circle,” not a “roundabout,” and a Purple Heart is “earned or awarded” not “won.”
Really? I mean, really?
The great Protestant reformer Martin Luther wrote, “If you’re going to sin, sin boldly.”
Well, dammit, if you’re going to complain, then complain bigly.
Weigh in about the sculptures on the roundabout, not the term “roundabout” and a yawn-inducing lesson on its etymology. Go off on the fact that a wounded Vietnam veteran with dementia was strip-searched and paraded in front of the media for a misdemeanor instead of picking apart the verb that described how he received the Purple Heart.
Millennials aren’t the only ones who are missing the big picture.
And before you fire off another email, please know that I’m no snowflake. Not even close. I can take criticism. I can take correction. But make it over stuff that matters. Please.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a decent preview of the West-South girls’ basketball showdown … and put the wrong night. That’s the kind of error that keeps me awake. It actually affects people’s lives. If people showed up on Thursday night, as I wrote, when the game was actually Friday night, they would have every right to be mad at me, and I would take full responsibility and be sincerely contrite.
But pettiness? Who’s got time? Apparently someone who doesn’t have anything productive to do.
It’s a minor miracle that we get a paper out at all three times a week. If not for a dedicated staff that doesn’t say things like “that’s not my job” and an owner who leads by doing, we wouldn’t be able to crank out these pages. No way. I wake up and fall asleep doing something for this job, every day and night. That’s not whining, that’s just reality. The days of specialization and overstaffing — even sufficient staffing — are over in our industry.
I know you consider yourself smarter than everyone else, but a truly intelligent person would respond to the crux of the matter, not something on the periphery. It reminds me of my ex-grandmother-in-law. She may find out some amazing genealogical fact about the family that she wants to share … but only after spending 15 minutes trying to remember whether it was “Tuesday night or Wednesday night” that Aunt Nell told her about it. But unlike you, she’s sweet and smart, so we smile and endure it.
Your “charm” has caused you to be banned from just about every establishment in town, and everything you post about Laurel is about how miserable it is. Something tells me that you would be miserable no matter where you are, so you do your best to try to make everyone else feel that way, too. If things are so bad here, and you’re not doing anything to make it better, you should pack up that minivan and explore Eisenhower’s interstate system until you run out of gas, then stay there. I’ll donate to the fuel fund so it’s far, far away.
My knowledge of the AP Stylebook is a blessing and a curse. For instance, I know that “Dr Pepper” has no period after the abbreviation for “doctor.” I could go on Facebook right now and find 15 errors in 15 minutes, from friends butchering contractions (your, you’re) to misconstruing court procedures.
But I would never correct one of my friends or anyone else (unless I was asked or unless they were being haughty about their vast knowledge of the subject). Why? Because what the hell does it matter?
You may be smarter and you’re definitely older, but you’re certainly not wiser than me. I know to pick my battles. And because of that, I won’t die bitter and alone. You should think about that instead of searching for errors in my syntax …
There. Now you’re on paper and out of my head. I love the fact that I get paid to do my own therapy. Plus you gave me a column on a day that the well was dry. Thank you.
•
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.