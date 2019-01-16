Warren Central football coach Robert Morgan was a no-nonsense kind of coach on the sidelines. He was gentlemanly off the field, but between the lines, he was tough.
During one game, when one young sports writer might have gotten too close to the line of scrimmage, Morgan pirouetted to yell at an assistant coach, crashed into said sports writer and let fly a few expletives — along with a two-handed shove, removing said sports writer from his area.
It was all business — mine being there to get the stats right and his being an old-timey Mississippi high school football coach.
As part of that style of coaching, the leaders were never shy at taking out their frustrations on the poor (mostly) men in the striped shirts tasked with keeping law and order on the field.
As someone who has covered high school football for many, many years, I have seen no shortage of coaching outbursts at referees. As a side note, if you ever can get close enough to the field to watch Northeast Jones coach Keith Braddock dealing with referees, well, it is worth the price of admission.
But back to the referees. Actually, there is only one referee on a football field — the one wearing the white hat. The others are defacto assistants — an umpire, back judge, side judge and the line judges. Oh, the poor line judges.
Those are the ones who get the worst of it. They are the ones who stand closest to the coaches and players. If the back judge makes a terrible call on a pass interference, who gets yelled at? The line judge. If the umpire gets in the way of a crossing pattern that would have been a touchdown? Yes, blame the line judge.
But there was one line judge who not only never seemed fazed by it, but never took any coach’s crap, either.
Her name was Sarah Thomas. She seemed to get assigned to Warren Central games more than any other school, a fact I cannot confirm. But it seemed like every WC game I covered, Sarah Thomas patrolled the field as a line judge.
A mother of three from Brandon, Thomas had a general’s control of the game and a vast football knowledge. With her hair tucked under a black ball cap, those in the stands likely didn’t even realize she was a woman.
We are talking 15 or so years ago, too, when there were not many women refereeing traditional men’s sports. She was a trailblazer of sorts on the high school fields, not to mention one heck of a football referee.
She got noticed, too.
In 2007, she became the first woman to referee a Division 1 college football game. Eight years later, she became the first full-time NFL referee, a gig that pays a much sweeter salary than those Friday nights cutting her teeth at the stadium off Highway 27 in Vicksburg.
On Sunday, she was a member of the crew during the Patriots-Chargers playoff game, becoming the first woman on-field official in a postseason game.
With her hair tucked under her cap, just as it was 15 years ago at Warren Central, Thomas’ goal was to blend in. She opts to keep her hair tucked in for just that reason.
“If I have a ponytail, then I separate myself immediately. So tucking my hair, I blend in and I’m just another official,” she told the CBS Evening News.
She continued, “I’ve always said that if you do something because you love it and not try to prove somebody wrong or get recognition for it, the recognition probably just is going to happen.”
She approaches her role in the NFL exactly as she did in high school football in west central Mississippi. She loved football and wanted to be a referee.
While she was there telling the likes of Robert Morgan to, in essence, “pipe down,” did she have any aspirations of one day being an on-field official for an NFL playoff game?
“You know, you never expect it, but when it comes, you definitely answer the call,” she said in 2015, after working her first NFL game.
She will not be working a game this Sunday for the conference championships and likely will not be on the Super Bowl crew — yet.
But Sarah Thomas should be an inspiration for anyone and everyone — work hard and that work will get noticed. When that work gets noticed, the sky is the limit.
I wish I could go back to one of those Friday nights so many years ago and ask her, “What would you say if I told you that in 2019, you would be an on-field official in an AFC Divisional playoff game?”
She’d probably tell me to get back behind the white line while threatening Robert Morgan with a 15-yard penalty for being too far out on the field.
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
