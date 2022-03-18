If you haven’t watched or listened to this week’s episode of the “Buck Naked Truth” podcast with special guest state Sen. Chris McDaniel yet, do yourself a favor and take an hour out of your day to do so. If you love the United States, the Constitution, freedom, liberty and the values that have made this country special, and you have been worried that all is lost, Sen. McDaniel will instill some much-needed faith that all can still be saved. More importantly, he gives us the blueprint on how to do it. I’ll get to that in a minute.
I’ve always liked Chris, but after Buck Torske and I peppered him with questions for an hour, I came away with a whole new level of respect for the man. Between this one interview, as well as listening to some of his speeches from the floor of the Mississippi Senate, I’m convinced McDaniel has one of the most brilliant conservative minds of his generation.
When I asked Chris how the United States has descended into the sad state that we now find ourselves in, he not only absolutely nailed the answer but was able to summarize it in a few easy-to-understand sentences.
I can’t say it as eloquently as McDaniel, but here is the gist. For many decades now, whenever Democrats have control of the government, they fight tooth-and-nail to push through their progressive, socialist agendas. However, when Republicans take back control of the government, they don’t undo the damage that the Democrats have unleashed on the nation. They don’t move us back to the right, back toward conservative values. Instead, they are happy to just keep the status quo. All the while, Democrats know that if they wait long enough, they will regain power and once again be given the opportunity to ram their destructive left-wing policies down our throats and move the entire country even further to the left. It’s a vicious cycle and explains exactly how we now find ourselves on the verge of being a full-blown communist country, when at least half the country abhors the direction the Democrats have taken us.
Of course, explaining it and coming up with a plan to combat it are two very different things. But during our interview, McDaniel quite possibly unveiled the only way we can fight back against the big-government, freedom-hating Democrats. WE MUST RETURN THE POWER TO THE STATES. To me, this is the only way that a state like Mississippi can co-exist with a state like California in the same union. It’s the only way that Florida and New York can continue to function under the same flag.
If voters in California and New York want to adopt the Democrats’ totalitarian socialist agenda, they should be allowed to. But we here in Mississippi who value the principles set forth by our Founding Fathers should be able to continue to enjoy freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. For this to happen, we need to send strong leaders to Washington who will push for the return of power to the states, but we also need strong leaders right here in Mississippi who will stand up to the government and not comply when the feds overstep their bounds.
We need a Mississippi version of Ron DeSantis, and I know the perfect guy. From our interview, I got the impression that it took a while, but McDaniel has finally put the travesty of 2014 behind him. For those of you who are completely unaware, it was in 2014 that McDaniel was within less than 1 percentage point of defeating long-time swamp Republican Thad Cochran for his United States Senate seat. He would have done so outright if not for a third candidate taking a few votes and forcing a runoff. During the Republican runoff, the Haley Barbour-led swamp enlisted the help of Democrats to make sure that McDaniel didn’t upend the master of pork, Cochran. It was just another win for the swamp over real conservatism. It was a devastating blow to all of us who voted for McDaniel, as party leaders usurped the power of their own Republican voters. I can’t imagine how tough it was for McDaniel and his family. But the man is strong.
McDaniel was dealt another blow in 2018 when then-President Trump, who had earlier endorsed Chris, for some inexplicable reason turned around and endorsed the equally-as-swampy-as-Cochran Cindy Hyde-Smith, ending any chance McDaniel had to gain a Senate seat for the second time.
However, McDaniel is a fighter like Trump. He’s brave, like DeSantis. He doesn’t waver from his conservative values, and he isn’t afraid to take on the establishment. The day after our interview with Chris, he went on Facebook Live and blasted swampy Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for threatening conservative Republicans with redistricting if they didn’t fall in line with him over a religious liberties amendment. And you just have to love the fire in the man. Too many politicians would have kowtowed and towed the party line when threatened with annihilation through redistricting. But not McDaniel. He’s willing to stand up against the establishment if he feels that it is in the best interests of his constituents. He simply doesn’t waver, and isn’t that all we can ask from a leader?
If we are going to save this nation and this state, we must have people like Chris McDaniel leading the fight. As you all are well aware, they are hard to come by. We have 100 Joe Bidens, Lindsey Grahams and Delbert Hosemanns to every Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Chris McDaniel.
Be proud that McDaniel is from Jones County. And when it comes time for McDaniel to announce his next run for higher office, whether it be senator, governor or lieutenant governor, let’s make sure that we do everything possible to help him win.
Leaders like McDaniel simply do not come along very often … and, boy, do we need him at this very moment in time.
