The writer grew up in Laurel when there were only two banks — First National on the northwest corner of Central Avenue and North Magnolia Street and the Commercial National Bank, which is now gone — where two evergreens, ornamental trees, table-seats, flowers and white-fenced area — was on the northeast corner of Oak Street and North Magnolia, with Wallace REXALL on the northwest corner, Orange Bar on the southeast corner and Burton Jeweler on the southwest corner.
Downtown bustled in those days. Pedestrians thronged the sidewalks like crowds in cities in Asia. Most business transactions were done within the circumference of Fifth Street, Sixth Avenue, Commerce Street, Teresa Street, Front Street/Ellisville Boulevard, Short First Street and Mason Street. The Civic Center was in its heyday on the corner of Short First Street and South Magnolia — across from Jones Red Store, where seeds and garden supplies were purchased, as patrons ambled about out front eating peanuts, ice cream and drinking sodas. Baldwin grocery store, diagonally across from the Lincoln Theater, fostered a similar milieu.
Then, rural residents in Jones and adjoining counties came to Laurel on weekends and busied local merchants and businesses as signs of a productive work week. Green Lumber Company and the Mayhaw Canning Company were in production in the area that is now the Gardiner Center and Sawmill Mall.
In those days, Laurel had six movie theaters. Two — the Lincoln White, owned on Church Street and North Maple, and the Joy, Black-owned by Pete Christian on Jefferson Street adjacent Howard Hudgies’ business complex (pre-I-59) — were for Negroes. The Ritz, on Oak Street, was “White Only.” The Royal, Strand and Arabian required Blacks to sit in the balcony. The Civic Center had a “Colored” separate entrance and seating for Negroes when Whites attended the events.
Segregated Laurel conditioned “old-school” (i.e. traditionalist/silent and boomer generation) Negroes’ awareness of the reality of “Blackness” and what Negroes MUST DO — AND GENERATION “X,” “Y,” “Z” and CENTENNIAL BLACKS MUST STILL DO: TO RID RELICS OF SHACKLES AND TRAMMELS OF SLAVERY.
As Carter G. Woodson wrote in “The Mis-Education of The Negro,” this growing nonsense of young Blacks castigating traditionalist/silent and boomer generations, pejoratively, as “old school,” is equal to the foolishness that people show like dogs that bite the hand that feeds them. Negroes in the Civil Rights Movement were not tattooed-up, looking like fools, loud, with their drawers showing and pants sagging and having babies like rabbits that will grow up wild — “the pipeline to prison/cemetery.”
It is the generations of Negroes, during and following slavery, until 1974, that showed discipline and practiced principles and methods, as historian John Hope Franklin wrote, that advanced Negroes, “From Slavery To Freedom,” of which, generations “X,” “Y,” “Z,” “Millennial/Centennial” deride pejoratively as “old school” — the saviors!
“Old school” is “X” through Centennial Blacks’ grandmas, grandpas, great-, and great-great-grands and before who Black ingrates deride. These ungrateful wretches are “Sleepwalking Back To Slavery,” as Robert R. Johnson writes. They “...don’t know and do not want to know of the trials and tribulations of the Black men and women... who made it possible for them to be where they are today. Some actually believe they were just in the right place at the right time; others think that it was only a result of their working hard and that it was just their time.” Actually, these ingrates have no sense of Black History with February around the corner. They fathom NOT millions of deaths accorded toward the civilities and amenities they enjoy — only “pie” fallen from the sky!
Worse, there is this growing subculture of idlers, loafers, triflers, slouchers, derelicts, thugs, gang-bangers, rogues, criminals, dope-dealers/users, pimps, panderers, pushers, prostitutes, drop-outs, baby-having babies, dead-beat impregnators, unfit-baby havers, good-for-nothings, moochers, parasites and many other ne’er-do-wells looking for something for nothing and preying on productive and vulnerable people. This degenerative process is evident loafing streets and loitering on corners like vultures.
It is the above characters — in want of sound initiative, motivation and understanding — who deride “old school” that “Felt in the day when hope unborn had died; ...over a way that with tears has been watered; ... treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered.... Til now we stand at last...,” ascending shackles and trammels of slavery, when, in 1906, “...Yet with a steady beat, Have not our weary feet,/ Come to the place for which our father sighed....” That “sigh” was May 17, 1954, when the U. S. Supreme Court unanimously decided Brown v. Board of Education reversing Plessy v. Ferguson — separate-but-equal doctrine. And, in May 1954, on the heels of Brown, suspiciously, Southside Elementary School went up in flames. Oak Park High School followed three years later.
Brown v. Board is “old-school” accomplishment evolving “through the blood of the slaughtered,” of which many young Blacks are ungrateful, yet beneficiaries. For, on Saturday, Jan. 19, the writer engaged in a conversation with longtime friend Early Chapman, who laments over young Blacks deriding older Blacks’ views, principles, values, norms and standards rooted in Black History and experience of SEGREGATION.
Early is of the “old school” of MLK, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. DuBois, Carter G. Woodson, Nannie Helen Burroughs, Fannie Lou Hamer, Vernon Dahmer, James Meredith, James Chaney, Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, Viola Fauver, Gregg Liuzzo and a host of their ilk.
The above people sacrificed lives and limbs for today’s Black ingrates. Simultaneously, the “old-school” voice of MLK echoed: “If a man can write a better book or preach a better sermon or make a better mousetrap than his neighbor, even if he builds his house in the woods, the world will make a beaten path to his door. So I urge you (young Blacks) to study hard, to burn the midnight oil; don’t drop out of school. But I urge you in spite of your economic plight, in spite of the situation that you’re forced to live in — stay in school. And when you discover what you will be in your life, set out to do it as God Almighty called you at this particular moment in history to do it.”
MLK added, “Don’t just set out merely to do a good Negro job. If you’re setting out one day to be a good Negro doctor or a good Negro lawyer or a good Negro school-teacher or a good Negro preacher or a good Negro skilled laborer or a good Negro barber or beautician, you have already flunked your matriculation exam for entrance into the university of integration. Set out to do a good job and do that job so well that nobody can do it any better.” Take great pride in what you do! It is a representation of you.
MLK concluded, “If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures. Sweep streets like Beethoven composed music. Sweep streets like Leontyne Price sings before the Metropolitan Opera. Sweep streets like Shakespeare wrote poetry. Sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will have to pause and say here lived a great street sweeper who swept his job so well that the living, the dead or the unborn couldn’t do it any better.” Be the best of whatever you are.
Therefore, for nescient, contemptuous young Blacks — sleepwalking back to slavery — MLK’s street sweeper allegory, albeit “old-school,” is a blueprint suited for 2019.
•
Harvey Warren lives in Laurel.
