I found myself in a trance. My hair had grown long — on my head and my face. I wore a brightly colored moo-moo. I began chanting gibberish and sashaying through the living room. It finally happened — I fell under a spell.
My wife Michelle walked in from the kitchen and stared at my unshaven face. She heard me mumbling nonsensical gibberish about four more years, four more years. Walter the dog buried his head in a blanket, for he, too, could see Dad had finally lost it.
After 46 years of life — 28 of those spent “adulting” — I gave in to the cult. I no longer thought for myself. I listened to the words of the Dear Leader and followed his commands. Yes, I found myself in the cult of Donald Trump!
That is the picture that has been drawn of me by “elitist” snobs who get invited onto cable news talk shows. That is the picture of 75 million Americans in the minds of the likes of Katie Couric — one of the most horrible human beings to roam the earth — and imbeciles who somehow find themselves “representing” all Americans in national politics. People like me are now under attack with serious calls — I wish I was joking — to get “de-programmed.”
But I don’t wear a moo-moo. My hair has long since been able to grow long. I don’t dance around a room chanting gibberish. I just am. I am married, have a dog and live in a modest home. I don’t make much money, but enough to have the things I need with a few extras.
I don’t fall in lockstep with anyone except for myself, since it is the computer on top of my head that controls my thoughts, and the heart that beats inside my chest that gives me moral clarity.
I’ve never been to jail, and the time I did steal, I spent months in guilt-ridden solitude until receiving absolution. I have never raised a hand to a woman, don’t do illicit drugs on the regular and have never tried to find a way to “work” my taxes to my own benefit. I pay my share and pray to God that the government will leave me the hell alone.
I’m still a believer in the notion that the scariest words in the English language are: “I’m from the federal government and I am here to help.” Government scares me. This government scares the last drop of ... out of me. Because it is many of those people who occupy government, in important roles with vast power who want to change me — and to change all of you who are like me. How dare we support Orange Man!
So, how did I support Orange Man? First, his opponent was Hillary Clinton, who is one of the most miserable, corrupt human beings on the planet. That sentence in itself likely would get me banned from Twitter, to which I tell Twitter where to stick it! My opinion of Hillary is that she would push her grandmother over a cliff to get a donation to her foundation. She represented everything I loathe about the workings of the federal government. Power. Control. Period.
I looked at the 20 or so Republicans in 2017, and most of them were duds. I liked Rand Paul because of his libertarian streak — which just means he really doesn’t care what you do as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone else. I consider myself a libertarian, which again puts me in the crosshairs of the former Central Intelligence Agency Chief John Brennan, another scourge on society, who lumped libertarians into a class of domestic terrorists. How the notion of getting government out of my life equates to domestic terrorism still defies logic.
After Paul exited stage left, most who were left were milquetoast, check-pant Republicans who promised this would be the time they made a difference, only to slither back into the swamp to keep their precious club flush while the rest of us struggle. Politicians, with few exceptions, are the lowest form of life. We have had our fill of politicians — promises made and promises unfulfilled.
Then there was another candidate who spoke his mind, who promised to be the voice for the forgotten people who the check-pant Republicans look upon as more of a nuisance than anything else. He promised to unleash America’s potential, take the handcuffs off the energy sector and look out for our country first. Promises were nothing new, since politicians are great at making promises. But he was a businessman and brought a unique perspective to American politics.
Oh, I cringed at some of the things he said. I wanted to smack him across his head a few times and break his Twitter finger. But unlike politicians who preach “do as I say not as I do,” Trump did the opposite. He ran on promises and he kept those promises. Gas prices were low and the economy was steaming right along until a virus was unleashed on this country in what history will show was a deliberate act. (Oops, my second Twitter ban, which means two fingers pointed at Twitter).
All that was happening while he stayed under constant assault from an unhinged opposition party and a national news media that defecated on the notion of impartiality in a deranged effort to “get Orange Man.” Through all of that, he stood and fought. How many men or women could have stood up to what he did? Heck, in his first press conference as president, “Job-Killer” Joe Biden whined and declared, “Give me a break, man” when actually asked a substantive question. Biden is not a fighter. He is a weak old man who is being controlled by evil forces. (Twitter ban No. 3!!)
Despite Trump’s myriad self-inflicted wounds, I proudly joined 75 million Americans in voting for him again — not because I liked him, but because we hired him to do a tough job, and he was doing it well. And for that, I am supposed to accept that it was all because I am a brain-dead pile of flesh who had obviously been seduced by a spell from which I cannot escape.
If wanting energy independence, to have the federal government off my back, to be able to afford to live a decent life, keep taxes low, to be able to worship in any way I choose, be able to protect my family as I see fit and to continue to express my opinions freely whether people like those opinion or not puts me in a cult, well, grab the moo-moo and join me ...
“Harash a kan a kala ... Harash a kan a kala ... Harash a kan a kala ...”
And just try to come de-program me. I dare you.
•
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call. Email him at
