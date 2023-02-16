Spillway

Bonnett Carre Spillway

STARKVILLE­­ ­­­­­– Hurricanes have pounded the Mississippi Gulf Coast often over the last half-century and most Mississippians know that score by the shorthand of the names: Camille, Katrina, Elena, Georges, Ida, Rita and too many others to remember.

Sid Salter

Then there were the environmental disasters — the BP Horizon oil spill, other pollution threats, the ongoing nightmare of the Bonnet Carre Spillway and subsequent salinity concerns in the Mississippi Sound. Sprinkle in some difficult government regulations, the impacts of massive global competition and the aging and shrinking of the Mississippi fleet of fishermen, shrimpers and oystermen (and women in all those categories) and the fishing industry in Mississippi faces catastrophic threats.

