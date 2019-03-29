After two years and $25 million of wasted time and money (money that could have been spent on building “The WALL”), the Robert Mueller investigation findings were finally turned over to Attorney General Bill Barr. And, not surprisingly, the witch hunt that was started simply because Democrats couldn’t accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election turned up zilch … nada … nothing.
What the Democrats put President Trump, his family, his staff and the nation through is unforgivable. Every red-blooded American patriot should be livid at a Democrat party that once chided candidate Trump for not agreeing to accept the outcome of the election. Here we are 2 1/2 years and millions of wasted dollars later and still, the majority of Democrats can’t accept the fact that the American voters decided they wanted an outsider to bring real change to the executive branch and that America rejected their swamp candidate Hillary Clinton.
President Trump hasn’t caused the division in America. The Democrats and their “fake news” allies in the media have caused the division in our country by continuing to propagate the lie that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the presidency. Heck, even now, after Mueller has unequivocally stated that there is absolutely no evidence of collusion between anyone in the Trump camp and Russia, most Democrats and the liberal media still keep pushing for more division, more investigations and more Trump-bashing. It’s pathetic, but I have to believe that most Americans are smart enough to see through the nonsense. I also hope that Republicans will now step up and demand that the other side be held accountable — something they should have been done from the beginning.
President Trump is correct. No President should have to suffer though a partisan witch hunt like this ever again. But the only way that is going to happen is to hold those responsible for this travesty accountable for this reprehensible attack on a democratically elected president. Patriotic Americans need to stand up and demand that the losers on this list are held accountable but lets start with the winners:
Winners
President Trump: The Mueller Report completely vindicated a president who had proclaimed his innocence from the outset. And in spite of what some idiotic democrats or commentators might say, this was complete vindication. Anyone who says the president could have obstructed justice on a crime he has been cleared of is either a moron or thinks the people they’re talking to are morons.
Fox News: This is the only mainstream media outlet that didn’t propagate the Russian collusion lie. It’s clear that Fox is the only network news organization that can be trusted to be fair to the president at all. It is also the only network that had reporters who questioned the validity and reasons behind the Mueller investigation — something any real journalist should have done.
California Rep. Devin Nunes: Attacked viciously and constantly, Nunes not only courageously stayed the course in his defense of the president, but also has led the way in pointing out who the real criminals in this sad episode are: Susan Rice, the Clinton campaign, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, etc. etc. Nunes’ exploits are so heroic, President Trump should immediately award this man a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The American People: The biggest winners in all of this was us. If you were not happy that a sitting American President was cleared of charges of colluding with our enemy, then you are, in fact, a traitor yourself. This was a great day for all Americans who still believe in freedom, democracy and justice.
Losers
The Left Wing Media: In a 2018 poll, 72 percent of Americans said that they thought that traditional news sources reported news that they knew was “fake, false or purposely misleading.” After two full years of reporting that the president colluded with the Russians, those media have now affirmed what 72 percent of the population already knew. And then they cry when Trump calls them “fake news.”
California Rep. Adam Schiff: If Devon Nunes is congress’ Harry Potter, Schiff is most certainly it’s Voldemort. For the past two years, this treasonous SOB has gone on every news show he could, stating unequivocally that there was “evidence” that President Trump had colluded with the Russians. Schiff has now been exposed as the liar that he is and should apologize to the president and the American people and resign as head of the House Intelligence Committee and from Congress as well. Instead, this compulsive liar will be forging ahead with new congressional investigations into Trump.
The Intelligence Community: “The Deep State” sounds like something out of a John Le Carré novel, but it is frighteningly real. Not only that, “The Deep State,” led by FBI Director James Comey, along with agents McCabe, Page and Strozk, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and others attempted a coup against a sitting President of the United States. These people need to be charged with treason and held accountable for their actions so that it never happens again.
Jeff Sessions: Talk about going from hero to zero. Sessions was one of the few politicians brave enough to support Donald Trump for president. However, when Trump rewarded him with the position of Attorney General, Sessions cowardly allowed the democrats to bully him into recusing himself from taking charge of the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election paving the way for the Mueller witch hunt. Sessions was subsequently exiled to the Island of Elba never to be heard from again.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Hillary Clinton: The buck stops with these two. It was President Barack Obama that weaponized his staff and the intelligence community in an attempt to make sure that Hillary Clinton became his predecessor. Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, spied on members of the Trump campaign before the election and unmasked their names. Obama’s attorney general, Loretta Lynch, met with Bill Clinton before the election on the tarmac at an airport. And it was the Obama Department of Justice and FBI that used a fake dossier, paid for by the Clinton campaign, to launch the “insurance policy” (against a Trump presidency) investigation that eventually turned into the Mueller report.
Let’s hope that President Trump turns the tables on the people who tried to usurp the will of the American people and starts his own investigation into this historic abuse of power.
