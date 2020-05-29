If you aren’t outraged by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, then you are not only a racist but you are subhuman. Fortunately, outside of Petal Mayor Hal Marx (more on him in a minute), it does seem like there is universal condemnation of this heinous act.
Without a doubt, George Floyd was tortured and killed while he pleaded for his life. He clearly told the police officer who was kneeling with his full weight on his neck that he couldn’t breathe and yet the officer showed no mercy. Bystanders watching this horrific scene pleaded with the officer to get off of his neck but, again, it made no difference to this monster.
For reasons that only he knows, this former police officer, Derek Chauvin, decided to torture and execute 46-year-old George Floyd, a father of two, on the street in front of a crowd that was filming it all. Mr. Chauvin, (he no longer should ever be called “officer” as it is an insult to decent police officers in every town) was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
There can be no excuse for what he did. Mr. Floyd was already in handcuffs. He was subdued. Even if tape comes out later showing he resisted arrest, that resistance came to an end as soon as he was in handcuffs. No, Chauvin tortured and killed a man who couldn’t do anything but plead for his life. It didn’t matter to Chauvin.
If this happened to a dog or cat or even a rodent, it would be outrageously disgusting behavior, but this happened to a man. A man who wasn’t even violent. The crime he was accused of was passing a counterfeit bill.
Unfortunately, even though Chauvin is most certainly a murderer and should be charged and convicted for such, he isn’t the only guilty party here. Three other Minneapolis police officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — were at the scene, watched the killing and did nothing about it. All four officers were immediately fired, but that’s not good enough. By standing there and watching a fellow officer murder a man without stepping in to stop it (not even saying a word), Lane, Thao and Kueng should be charged with being accessories to murder.
On Wednesday, President Trump asked the FBI, which is investigating the killing, to expedite the process, adding, “Justice will be served.” And I think it will be, but the damage that these four Minneapolis police officers have done cannot be repaired. Mr. Floyd’s life has been snuffed out. The lives of his family have been altered forever. And good law enforcement officials around the country will bear the brunt of the actions of these four renegade Minneapolis cops.
Then there is the other side of this tragedy — rioting. Sure, people should be outraged. They should demand justice and they should stay vigilant until these four are held accountable for the crimes they committed. However, anyone who is on the street using this as an excuse to loot, burn property or cause more violence is just as bad as the four ex-cops who created this mess.
To start, why are you rioting in the first place? Target, Foot Locker and AutoZone aren’t responsible for this incident. You can’t use Mr. Floyd’s death as an excuse to get yourself a new big-screen TV or pair of Nikes at no charge and then be taken seriously that you are upset over a murder. That’s not a protest. That’s just another crime.
Actually, there hasn’t been any reason to even protest yet, let alone riot. The four officers were immediately fired by the Minneapolis mayor. They are being investigated for crimes by the FBI and will most likely be arrested and face murder and other serious charges. And there has been virtually universal condemnation of the actions of these ex-cops from every corner of the world, including President Trump, every media outlet and law enforcement officials throughout the entire country.
Justice is coming. Did the protester/rioters expect it to happen spontaneously? For crying out loud, you have to give the investigators at least a couple of days. Then, if justice doesn’t happen, by all means hit the streets and protest. I’ll join you … in protesting, not rioting.
As for Petal Mayor Hal Marx...
Marx is under intense heat, making national news for tweeting, “….I didn’t see anything unreasonable. If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn’t show his resistance that got him that position. Police being crucified.” Marx made some other equally as uninformed and insensitive tweets, but that is pretty much the gist of what he wrote.
Marx was the managing editor of the Laurel Leader-Call back in the mid-1990s when I first started writing a column for the newspaper. I haven’t seen or talked to him since then, so we certainly weren’t friends. But I did like him. The old Leader-Call out on Beacon Street was a pretty bleak place back in the ’90s (both the building and the people), but Marx was always friendly and personable. Most importantly, he was one of the few people who worked at the old Leader-Call who seemed to show an actual appreciation for my column, which, by the way, I provided to them at no charge.
I can’t defend Marx’s comments about the murder in Minneapolis. I’m not sure how he could have looked at the video and defended any police officer keeping their knee on a handcuffed man’s neck. It was an abhorrent act of police brutality and still would have been if Mr. Floyd had lived.
I’m guessing Marx is one of those politicians who is always going to jump to the defense of law enforcement, but he made a grievous error in this case. Yes, most law enforcement officers are good, decent people. But as there are in every profession, there are bad apples. The Minneapolis Four were bad apples and must be held accountable, but their actions should not be held against all law enforcement just as the rioters actions shouldn’t be held against peaceful protesters.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.