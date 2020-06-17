I have written this column 1,493 times. There is so much I want to say. So much I don’t know how to say. So much I wish I could say.
I have tried and tried and tried to come up with the words suitable for the times in which we live. Each time I fail. I probably will on this, my 1,493rd time trying. I’m going to give it a go anyway.
I might be like you, a ball of emotions on so many sides. The heartache and utter despair in society in watching a human being put his knee upon another human being’s neck for almost nine minutes. Do you know how long that is? Just for the sake of doing it, get a timer and set it for 8 minutes, 46 seconds and then go do the dishes or tidy up the bathroom. It is a long time.
I cannot grapple with how, under any circumstance on the face of God’s green earth someone could do that to another human being. I hope to God I never do understand it, for then my heart has reached a dark point from which it may never return.
I weep for George Floyd Jr. I weep for his family. I curse that sonofabitch who put his knee into that man’s neck and hope that he faces justice so much more severe than can be meted out here, at least I hope so. For I hope to God that there is a reckoning one day — for all of us so that we can be ultimately judged by our actions and our hearts.
And then I think of the night the Laurel Police Department finally took me out for a night shift. I had begged and pleaded now-Chief Tommy Cox for months to go out, unscripted, on a Saturday night with the LPD. I have told this story before.
Shortly after my arrival in Laurel, I set up a ridealong with the LPD on a New Year’s Eve. Without a significant other at the time, I arranged to ring in the new year with Sgt. Jim Thornhill. He is one of, if not the nicest person I have ever met. A radio deejay turned police sergeant, Jim is perfect for his job. But on this night, save a couple of traffic stops, I was on a public relations tour. I knew it. Jim knew it. I’m sure Tommy Cox knew it.
How could I justify some of my own reporting if I did not get out there, to see what the police see? Trust me, it is a risk for the PD to extend such a courtesy, for as we have seen, things can go terribly wrong.
I wanted to get into the fire and that would happen it would be on a Saturday night — late. And make no mistake about it, Laurel, on most Saturday nights, it “goes down.”
Finally, after pleading and prodding and annoying the heck out of then-Chief Tyrone Stewart and Cox, I got the OK.
Police work a lot of times is like being a sports official — everyone knows how to do your job better than you, but no one will get off their ass and actually do it better. It is a thankless job that starts at about $36,000 per year. It is a dangerous job that most good police officers say is a calling. It can get out of hand at a moment’s notice.
It was late, probably close to 2 in the morning. We had made some stops, but nothing pressing. Then we got to a club named Clyde’s — at least that is what it was most commonly referred to as.
Reports were coming in that it was going to be hot. I walked with officers looking into car windows noticing marijuana pipes and, in some cases, firearms. People were inside and outside drinking. The smell of marijuana was pungent. Liquid courage had been flowing for many hours. The scene began to get chaotic. A brawl broke out. People were everywhere. I found myself in a sea of chaos — absolute chaos the vast majority of the people here will never see. I stood with a billiards table in front of me, a door behind me and a chair-wielding man to the left. I was scared to death.
For Bounds and the officers with whom I shared a shift, that was every night. Every time they leave for a shift, they could be saying goodbye for the last time. Every one of them is willing to take a bullet for you, likely someone they will never meet. It is a calling, for sure, and one that certainly should not be minimized in the way it has been.
So, in the same way it sickens me of what happened to George Floyd, it sickens me of what the narrative of all policing has become. Is that possible in today’s society? Should I be tarred and feathered because I empathize with both sides?
In reality, it can all work. It really can. Should rational, good people who weep for George Floyd and proudly wear shirts declaring Blue Lives Matter — and there are many, many out there on all sides of the racial and political aisles who believe that— push for a resolution and come together, it could all work out. The loudest voices rarely are the sanest voices.
Think of those brilliant words from the Constitution: “In order to form a more perfect union...” We are not perfect, we never have been. We never will be. Perfection is unattainable. We have to try to do the best we can, with level heads and a common purpose, in sharing this short time we have here together.
The United States is nothing to be ashamed of, but rather something to be marveled at. In the history of civilization, no place has provided the opportunities this one has. No place ever will.
But we have gotten completely irrational with the way we react. T-shirts are grounds for firings. Expressing an opinion could cause personal ruin. Tearing down statues equals substantive change. Emotion drives everything.
We need to stop... for one second...
As Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said on June 3: “Let’s take a breath for George Floyd.”
Please... can we?.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the LL-C Email him
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.