My adventures in trying to work with technology are well known in our office … and with me, “technology” includes the fax machine, copiers, the microwave and, of course, computers. I’m that guy in the office who becomes paralyzed when one of these machines that I’ve been using forever has a hiccup or if any of the sites I regularly use starts randomly asking for passwords. (In my defense, there shouldn’t be a “save password” option if it isn’t by golly gonna save the password … but I digress).
I was already planning to write a column about my tech-aversion after I arrived at my little getaway to LA (Lower Alabama) this week. But even my trip and getting into my Airbnb rental show how tech-challenged I am. First of all, I have never used GoogleMaps or any similar feature to take me to a location in real-time. I will use it or Mapquest to get directions, then print them out. Yes, I’m cutting-edge.
In this case, I knew where Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Parkway) is, so I just got the house number and went on my merry way Tuesday afternoon. There was a little bit of a snag because the distance between the house numbers were more bunched up between the 9000 and 8000 “blocks,” but I found it after a couple of passes.
I had been sent a code to get into the door … oh, boy. When I got out with my belongings, I was met with near-hurricane-force wind that was blasting sand in my face and temperatures in the low 30s. (Sidebar indictment of technology: The long-range forecast I looked at a couple of weeks ago before booking my stay said the high would be 70 with lows in the mid-50s for each day/night … but I digress. Again.)
So, there were elements beyond my control at work in addition to my technophobia. I looked at my iPhone and double-checked the door code. I punched it in. Nothing. I punched it in again. Nothing. On the upside, my face and hands are getting a brand-new sheen from the sandblasting, but my bags are about to be blown away and my eyes have been rendered useless by the pelting of hundreds of tiny grain-sized bullets.
I go back to the car, wipe my eyes and look at the phone again. I brave the elements, go back to the door and try a dozen more times. Still nothing. The code-entry mechanism begins blinking uncontrollably.
I go back to the car with my phone and find my email confirmation that has contact info for the host. Per Airbnb rules, every communication has to go through Airbnb. There’s no direct contact between the owner/host and the renter. When I attempt to send a message, it asks for the dreaded username and password. All of that information is saved on my laptop, not my phone, and hell if I remembered it. I really didn’t want to go through the old familiar “Forgot Password?” charade, especially with numbing (but freshly microdermabrased) fingers. And because I wasn’t inside yet, I didn’t have the wifi password so I couldn’t use the laptop.
Defeated, I slowly went upstairs to the main house and knocked on the door, expecting that to be the owner. Turns out, renters from Georgia were occupying that space. But the nice older man happily bundled up and left his cozy abode to assist his fellow traveler. We pushed our way through the brutal wind and made it down to my rental. He asked what the code was, but before I could tell him, he nudged the door … and it opened.
That door and I have come to an understanding over the last couple days. Negotiations were much easier in the daylight when there wasn’t a tsunami and I wasn’t getting blasted like a rusty 1972 Dodge being prepared for a paint job. I just wish the man who “rescued” me had been a millennial, not a near-octogenarian.
Of course, there was just an audience of one to witness my most recent blunder in the tech world. A couple of weeks ago, thousands got to observe it. Yes, that was me who broadcast the first reading of the election results live from the courthouse on the Leader-Call Facebook page … upside down (the picture, not me). That was after I gave the world a nostril check while panicking and trying to get everything set right. I was proud of myself for remembering that it was live and refraining from dropping an f-bomb at the height of my frustration. It was progress for me, as was pointed out by my encouraging co-workers, because during the primary, I went live on my personal Facebook page instead of the Leader-Call page. Baby steps.
I understand the security concerns and efficiency that have made keys obsolete with hotels and rental units, of course. But not every technological “advancement” is progress. Most of the whiz-bang, “hey, check this out” stuff doesn’t make life easier. They’re just complications. To me, it’s just something else that can break, and if we become too dependent on technology, we’re helpless when it goes haywire.
I’m all for things that simplify life. But that’s not the case with most gadgets and “shortcuts.” My ex has been asking me for years why I don’t use the bank’s “bill-pay” service. My explanation is always the same: “Because I don’t find it difficult to write a check and mail it or drop it off.” I also don’t find it difficult to flip a light switch or to type in words for a Google search instead of asking Siri or Alexa.
Made-up abbreviations irritate me, too. It actually takes me longer to type ROFLMAO than it does to type the actual words Rolling On Floor Laughing My (Butt) Off (And by the way, you’re not really, so why put it? And if you ever see me post an emoji, send the authorities because I’ve been kidnapped … but I digress. Again).
I’m enjoying writing this on my Mac, looking out the window at the bay, the waves shimmering under the lights of the pier. Jim, we probably need an LA bureau of the Leader-Call, don’t you think? We can discuss it when I get back. First, I’ve got to file this column … now what’s that damned wifi password.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
