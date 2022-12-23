Since this week’s column lands on Christmas Eve, I started racking my brain on how I could actually give a Christmas gift to the loyal readers of this column. I’d really love to give each of you a brand new automobile. Unfortunately, I am not Oprah, so that is not an option unless y’all are really into Hot Wheels. And even though I know who some of you are, I don’t know everyone, which makes some of you especially hard to shop for.
So, after racking my brain as to how I could give each of you a Christmas gift, it finally dawned on me. Mix tape. You know what I’m talking about. Back in the ’80s, when you didn’t have any money and needed a gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend, you simply pulled out a cassette and made a mix tape of their favorite music.
No, it’s not much of a gift, but honestly, it is the best I could come up with, and I hope my 2022 version of a mix tape at least brings a smile or two to your faces.
In honor of the 12 days of Christmas, here are my 12 “gifts” that you should most definitely look up on youtube.com. These are all very easy to find, but for you readers who are completely computer illiterate, let your children or grandchildren find them for you while they are visiting for the holidays. Believe me, it will be worth it.
12.) Billy Squier with MTV Chorus “Christmas is The Time to Say I Love You”
Since this is my Christmas gift for you, I thought we would start with an awesome Christmas song sung by a rock legend. This off-the-cuff video took place back in 1981, the year I graduated high school, and features all of the original MTV VJ’s, such as Martha Quinn and Mark Goodman. The video is especially nostalgic for me, as MTV started on Aug. 1, 1981 — the day I turned 18 years old — and this video was released just a couple of months later.
11.) Olivia Newton-John + John Travolta “You’re the One That I Want”
We lost the great Olivia Newton-John this year, so what is more moving than watching her reunite in 2002 with Grease co-star John Travolta for what can only be described as an awesomely nostalgic and iconic performance by a pair of superstars.
10.) “My 3-year-old must argue and debate everything”
This was a viral video from about eight years ago that most people know as the “Listen Linda” video. Yes, the kid probably needs a spanking, and I’m not sure why the Mom lets the 3-year-old call her by her first name. However, the darn kid is so cute and precocious that it still makes me laugh every time I watch it. This one is even more special now that I have a precocious 2-½-year-old granddaughter of my own who simply can do no wrong in my eyes.
9.) Dolly and Kenny on The Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert, Oct. 25, 2017
If you haven’t seen this yet, you are missing something really special. The banter between Dolly and Kenny is hilarious, and when they sing “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” listen closely to the words and you can’t help but get emotional. Make sure you keep watching after the first commercial because Dolly sings “I Will Always Love You” to Kenny. This is the song she wrote but was made famous by Whitney Houston. And, just when you think it can’t get any better, Dolly and Kenny sing “Islands in the Stream” for the very last time. Kenny Rogers passed away a couple of years after this final performance. If this one doesn’t give you chills, then you are dead inside.
8.) The First Edition “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”
Well, let’s call this a Kenny Rogers two-fer. This 1972 performance by Kenny Rogers while a part of the group “The First Edition” puts “The Gambler” in an entirely new perspective. Barely recognizable, Rogers gives a soulful rock performance that shows his career could have taken a totally different path if he had chosen to go the way of Hendrix, Morrison and Lennon.
7.) David Allan Coe “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” Live 1974
Simply one of the best, funniest and catchiest country songs sung by one of the most colorful performers who has ever existed. Warning: You will be singing this song for days on end, as it will get stuck in your head.
6.) Best Betty White Bloopers of ALL time
There simply isn’t a better Christmas gift than watching the late-great Betty White crack up herself and her co-stars on her last sitcom “Hot In Cleveland” while flubbing or forgetting her lines. Her self-deprecating wit or sharp barbs directed at the likes of Jane Leeves (“Frasier”), Wendie Malick (“Just Shoot Me”) and Valerie Bertinelli (“One Day at a Time”) are priceless.
This is the most powerful music video that has ever been made. The Man In Black’s version of this Nine-Inch Nails song is incredible, but the video that accompanies it will grip you, as it shows quite clearly the toll that age had taken on both Johnny and his wife June Carter, both of whom would pass within the next year. This song will break your heart in the most glorious way possible.
4.) Steve Forbert “Goin’ Down to Laurel”
Steve Forbert was a Meridian musician who hit it big with his song “Romeo’s Tune” in 1979 (great song you can listen to on YouTube as well). However, Forbert had a lesser-known song called “Goin Down to Laurel” on the same album in which he refers to our beloved Home Town as a “dirty stinking town.” Maybe it was in the ’70s. Let’s all be glad it is pretty dang awesome now … a heck of a lot better than Meridian.
I’m sure you’ve all seen the funniest skit in the history of Saturday Night Live by now, but believe me, it will crack you up again and again and again. Let Christopher Walken and Will Ferrell provide some holiday merriment this Christmas season.
2.) Linda Ronstadt & Aaron Neville “Don’t Know Much” live 1990
This is simply one of the greatest live performances ever … hands down. Ronstadt is one of the greatest women’s voices ever, but it’s Aaron Neville who steals this performance that took place at the 1990 Oscar awards ceremony. This one will send chills down your spine!
1.) Bing Crosby, David Bowie “Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy”
I wanted to end my Christmas gift to you with another Christmas song. I first saw this performance back in 1977 on “Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas” special. It was mesmerizing then and still is. The most surreal duet partners teamed up to create one of the most beautiful Christmas moments of all time.
Merry Christmas to you all.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
