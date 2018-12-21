As I mentioned in last week’s column, I am a close personal friend of the one and only Santa Claus. I first met “Butch” (that’s what his close friends call him) all the way back in 1967 at the Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia, Pa.
I’ll never forget that first awkward meeting. I was 4 years old and I remember standing in line with my brothers and sister to have our picture taken with this old bearded guy who was dressed from head to toe in red. At the time, I had no idea that this crazy looking old man was not only one of the most famous people on the planet, but that he would spend the next 50 years climbing down my chimney and dropping off gifts for me every Dec. 25.
No, as I stood there that day in line my only thought was, “My mother has lost her mind.” I just couldn’t fathom why she would force us to wait patiently to have our picture taken with a complete stranger, who apparently had never heard of Gillette and certainly lacked a sense of fashion.
By the time we made it to the front of the line, I was quite irritated and just wanted to get to the toy department and pick out an Etch-A-Sketch, like the one my brother Donny had but wouldn’t share with me.
But then all heck broke loose. One minute I’m standing there thinking about how I was going to grow up to be the most famous Etch-A-Sketch artist to have ever lived and how I wasn’t going to invite Donny to my first Etch-A-Sketch exhibit at the Guggenheim, and the next moment I’m being physically picked up by a Gimbels employee and plopped down on the lap of a man I had never met before.
I panicked. I began to wail and scream like I was being attacked by a pack of wild dingos. I’m the first to admit that I may have overreacted, but I blame some of that on the people around me (my mother, my older brothers, Gimbel Elves, etc.) who hadn’t first sat me down and properly explained what my role in this photo-op was supposed to be. For example, I had no forewarning that touching was involved. Also, I certainly would have expressed some serious concerns if anyone had explained that I was going to be forcibly placed in the lap of a complete stranger, with absolutely no background check performed in advance.
Apparently my little sister Tammy had the same safety concerns that I did. She had been picked up and put on Santa’s other knee and now she was screaming and bawling at the top of her lungs, too. I could hear Santa talking to us, but I couldn’t make out a word he was saying over all of the wailing that was coming out of both my sister and me.
The rest of that first meeting with Santa went by in a blur. But everything you need to know about that day was captured in the Gimbels photo that still exists. The photo shows the sheer look of terror on the tear-stained faces of my sister and me. Then there are the looks of humiliation and embarrassment on the faces of my two brothers, who were horrified that Tammy and I were causing such a scene. And, finally, there is the look of pleading and desperation on Santa’s face that seemed to be saying, “Please, nearest Gimbel elf, come get these screaming kids off my lap before one of them pees all over me.”
Of course, later on the drive home, my brothers explained to my sister and me who Santa actually was and I felt like a complete idiot. I asked them, “And it would have been too much trouble for you to have told me this on the way to Gimbels?”
I really felt like a schmuck a couple weeks later when I woke up on Christmas morning and found lots of gifts from Santa Claus, including a brand new Etch-A-Sketch, waiting for me under our tree. I couldn’t believe the old fellow had forgiven me for acting like such a fool at that first meeting. It was right there and then that I decided, “I really like this Santa Claus and I want to get to know him better.”
I could hardly wait until December of 1968 to roll around so that I could get another chance with Santa. That year, we didn’t have to drive all the way to Philadelphia to see him. Instead, he was appearing locally at a Major’s Department Store in my hometown. When my mother finally announced the big day was here and we were going to have our picture taken with Santa, I was excited, but I also wanted to be prepared so there were no more unfortunate mishaps.
I had been studying up on the process, but I went over it with my mother just to make sure. “OK, mom. I wait in line. Once we get to the front of the line, someone will pick me up and put me on Santa’s lap. Santa will ask me what I want for Christmas. I’ll tell him. They snap a photo, we exchange goodbyes and then I get handed a candy cane and walk back to you. Is this correct?” My mother replied, “That is all there is to it.”
The second Santa meeting couldn’t have gone any better for me. Just as I had rehearsed, I was picked up and put on Santa’s lap but before he could ask me what I wanted for Christmas, I interjected, “Santa, I just want to apologize for the embarrassing incident that took place at Gimbels last year.” Santa answered me with a couple of polite “Ho-Ho’s.” And then he asked, “What would you like for Christmas young man?” I told him, “a slinky and a Lite-Brite.”
Santa and I were really starting to hit it off when they placed my little sister on his other knee and she instantly started screaming and bawling at the top of her lungs. I was mortified. In my own haste to prepare for the meeting, I had failed to fill Tammy in on the proper behavioral procedures. She was reliving the 1967 Gimbels experience all over again.
A 1968 photo was eventually snapped and even though my sister, brothers and even Santa have the same looks on their faces as they had the year before, I have a big smile on my face. I had not only put Gimbels behind me, but I had made friends with the jolly, old elf.
Merry Christmas, everyone
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
