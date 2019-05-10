It’s been well-documented in this space that I have the best mom ever. Most years, I run the same column on Mother’s Day weekend. That may seem kind of lazy, but to me, it was just being practical. After all, it’s the same mom. Her history and our history together hadn’t changed, so why should the column?
One year, I may have written about someone else who was particularly meaningful to me. She was my “other mother” during a stretch in my young life that was difficult — well, I was mostly making it difficult for others.
Gloria Harrell provided tough love when I needed it most. She made the best sweet tea and tomato gravy and biscuits you ever tasted, and her door was always open. But if I was being stupid, she was quick to say so, in no uncertain terms, in the most colorful language imaginable.
My favorite Gloria story: We were all riding four-wheelers one day, making trails while building deer stands. Somehow, her ATV flipped back on her. Husband Ray, son Steven and I rushed over to get the big machine off of her. After she caught her breath and said she was OK, she recalled the time that her horse fell back on her when she was a teenager. “This was worse,” she said of the four-wheeler, because with the horse, “at least that sumbitch got up off of me.”
The kicks in the butt I got from the Harrells helped put me on the right path. But unfortunately, I got disconnected from them for a long time after I found that path. The community newspaper business can be all-consuming, and it swallowed me up.
My first newspaper job was at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko. That’s where I met another alternative mom for that phase of my life. Mrs. Nancy Green was the den mother, historian and most versatile reporter in a newsroom that was a rotating group of transplants in a tight-knit community.
I was one of those, from the suburbs of Madison, wandering in there in my coat and tie to be sports editor in January of 1993. She was my Mapquest before there was such a thing and she helped spare me the wrath of the natives more times than I can remember by fixing a misspelled name or a fixing some mixed-up reference that would have reminded everyone once again that I wasn’t from there.
We worked together for 10 years. I had two five-year tours in Kosciusko, the second in which I was her “boss” — which was laughable. I will forever treasure my time working with her and visiting with her after I left.
Mrs. Nancy was laid to rest last Saturday … and that’s a sentence that’s still difficult to comprehend. She had worked at The Star-Herald since the Eisenhower administration — his first term. Yes, Mrs. Nancy had worked at the Kosciusko paper for 64 years. The pews of First Baptist Church Kosciusko were filled with people whose lives she’d touched over the years.
It’s doubtful there’s anyone in the town whose family hasn’t been written about by Mrs. Nancy at some point. Think about this: It’s possible that she wrote the news of some residents’ birth, listed them on honor rolls all through elementary, junior high and high school, then wrote about their academic honors in college, their hiring at a company, their wedding, then their retirement ceremony. In between those last two events, she would have their children’s birth announcements, their children’s academic honors, engagement and wedding announcements, and the cycle continued …
She was a fixture. No one at any paper in the state had a longer tenure, and it’s not likely anyone ever will. Corporate ownership has killed longevity and loyalty in this and so many other businesses. You can’t put a value on institutional knowledge, and you can’t purchase experience or a place in the community.
Most people would say Mrs. Nancy was the quintessential “steel magnolia.” I think of her as a “golden rose,” because she can only be compared to a metal that’s precious and pliable, and to a flower that’s a perennial and retains its beauty year after year, no matter what it’s been exposed to. She was 83 and still looked the same as the day I met her, 26 years ago. She filed her last story last week, just before falling over dead with a heart attack on an outing with her Sunday school class.
That loyalty and longevity was part of her personal life, too. She and her husband Charles were married for 42 years. On a workday in March 2002, she went to her home just outside the city limits for lunch, and a blood trail that was trickling down the driveway led to a life-altering discovery. Her beloved Charles had been murdered in the carport, stabbed to death … and it left an irreparable hole in her heart.
It was more than five years until his killer was captured, and seven years until he was sentenced to life in prison. In between, I had to do some tough reporting — some that ruffled the feathers of investigators and some that a few family members didn’t like — but Mrs. Nancy never balked. She understood the job and never interfered with it being handled just like it was any other case. There’s a lesson there for all of us — journalists and readers.
Mrs. Nancy never had children, but a few lucky people like me see her as a second mother.
My real mother is bumping 80, and she has spent the last several days in the hospital, helping care for my father, who’s recovering from major surgery. She was spending the night in the room with him this week, when she fell off the little makeshift bed beside him. Dad didn’t have his hearing aids in, so he kept snoring. Mom couldn’t get up and she couldn’t quite reach the “nurse call” button.
So she started scooting across the floor like a beagle scratching a tapeworm, trying to make it to the bathroom to get the button in there. But the nurse walked in before she completed her trip. Right about that time, Dad woke up, saw Mom on the floor and the nurse helping her. He scrambled to get his hearing aids, asking over and over, “What’s going on … What’s going on?”
What a sight it must have been. They make me laugh. And they’re still teaching me as they grow old together.
Happy Mother’s Day.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
