If you haven’t figured it out already, you know that our fellow human beings will sometimes disappoint us. And it hurts, sometimes more than we think we can bear.
On the other hand, because we are also of the human species, we are sometimes the culprit who does the disappointing. That also stings. I remember growing up in a house full of love, but if my Dad gave me a sideways glance and dropped his head in disappointment, it crushed my soul. I still feel that way to this day. I would rather have taken the beating.
Humans are a unique species. We were designed to be social beings, to associate and congregate with other people. We want to belong and be accepted, thus we seek out relationships with people who are like us, who share the same beliefs and values. We find “our people” and we meld into each other’s lives naturally. We attend the same church, join the same gym, invite each other to dinner, have art-making dates and host Friday night domino matches.
We grow to love a few special ones who we invite into our private spaces and we cultivate and nurture those relationships on a deeper level. Of course, there are some who we don’t necessarily mesh with, but we still must interact in such a way to maintain a kind and gentle society. Because we are people and we have 7.8 billion unique personalities, it is inevitable that we will sometimes have conflict with those around us, and it is never fun.
Sure, we have the occasional disagreement with a co-worker or we yell at the jack-wagon who cut us off in traffic, but the deepest hurt that we can ever experience is when one of “our people” does something to disappoint us. We have all felt it, and if you haven’t yet, you are lucky — but prepare yourself because it is coming.
Our greatest disappointments come from inside our own circle, from the ones who we trust and believe in the most. We see those relationships as something that we have worked hard to grow and build, taking the time and effort to give of ourselves. Trust isn’t given freely, especially if we have been hurt before. When that trust is broken, it is very difficult to find restoration, not only to the person who hurt us, but also to anyone who follows behind in any potential future relationship. When we begin anew, they pay for the sins of the ones who came before them.
When someone has done something that disappoints us, the first thing that we must do is deal with our own grief and pain. There is a sense of loss associated with disappointment that is difficult to explain. Loss of faith. Loss of the ideas and beliefs that we long held true. Loss of friendships and feelings of honor that we associated with “our people.” It is OK to grieve that loss. Take the appropriate amount of time that you need to feel okay again. There is not a standard timetable for grief, but you will know when you are better.
After you have cried all of your tears and yelled at the sky for a time, then do something to help yourself heal from the dark emotional state that you found yourself in. Focus on worship and prayer, find a Bible study that speaks to you. Build something with your hands. Take up a new hobby. Write, paint or be creative. When the time is right, if possible, find a way to mend your notion of bitterness and pain.
Not all relationships can be salvaged after hurt and disappointment, but spend some time thinking about what it was that sparked those feelings within you. Think rationally about the events that took place and decide whether or not the hurt was intentional. We have all been in situations that we have disappointed others. Put yourself in their place. What would you have done differently?
Consider whether the other person is asking for forgiveness or if they are in denial about what they have done. True repentance comes from the soul and you will know it if they are being genuine or just making excuses. If the relationship is one that you truly believe was a divine intersection, then forgiveness is attainable.
I am guilty of disappointing people in my circle, but never on purpose or with a malicious spirit. My co-therapist and I have debated about whether people are basically “good” and sometimes do “bad” things OR are born with a sinful nature, are “bad” and have to really try to do the right things. I used to have unwavering faith in people and believed the former (which led to a lot of heartache), but after living as long as I have and seeing the things that I see, I am conceding to agree with his outlook. We are all just walking disappointments, but we have to make a conscious effort to do the right things. We may not always agree on what the “right thing” is, but do your best to think and weigh out all of your options before making decisions that impact others.
I know that people are not “perfect,” and I don’t expect them to be. I know that I am not, either. Please don’t give up on ALL people because of disappointments. If “your people” constantly lead you down that disappointment road, find new people. I will choose to love others even though they can hurt me, show kindness even when I am disappointed and believe that even though we are all flawed, most people really do want to do what is right.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
