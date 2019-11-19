I lost a friend the other day. It was an odd friendship, as he was about 20 years older than me, born and raised in the Northeast, far away from my Mississippi Southern roots. Culturally we were opposites, but still we hit it off from the moment that we met. We didn’t see each other very often, but over the years we shared a few moments every once in a while that were very meaningful, I think, for both of us.
I learned a lot from my friend, but the sad thing is, I don’t think he even knew how much he taught me. I learned about model trains and what it was like to set one up at Christmas time. He walked me through how to diagnose a broken lawn mower (he was a master mechanic), because he wanted me to be able to fix things for myself whenever I could. He told me about what it was like to grow up in the Northeast, and how he struggled with culture shock for the first 10 years in the South.
My friend was a very well-read man and would often tell me all about the latest book find that he came across in the second-hand bookstore. We swapped our favorite books and then would talk about them when we swapped back the next time we met.
We shared the love of racing and had a friendly competition on whose driver would win at our favorite race tracks — and then the winner would rub it in about how big of a loser the other was! I knew he had some health problems, but we didn’t spend much time talking about that. He focused on the positive things in life and didn’t want pity or sorrow. It was quite a shock when I found out that he had passed away. I know now that he died on the same day that I saw him last.
My first thought when I heard the news was a sobering one. After my initial gasp of air and the wiping away of my tears, I thought, “I wish he knew how much he meant to me.” I have spent the last few weeks thinking about this and how I must have failed as a friend because I never told him. I never told him, and that makes me sad.
So naturally, as I usually do, I have been pondering what life lessons can be learned from my experience and the loss of my friend. I have learned that it is important to tell people when they have made an impact on my life, even if it is in a small way. Relationships are a vital part of how we view the world (society) and ourselves. It is essential that people know what they mean to us.
When we don’t feel value or importance, we wither away, just like the flowers in the garden who don’t get water. We thirst for social interaction and validation of who we are. Human beings recognize self-worth through the words and actions of those around us. If we disregard this aspect of life, then we fail to thrive — and if we are the ones who aren’t nurturing the people around us, then we are the perpetrators of neglect.
I spend my life watching people struggle through hurt, heartache, pain, suffering, depression, anxiety, sadness, and grief.
I also watch people fight with all their might to overcome addictions, forgive others and learn to love themselves again. I bet they don’t know that even though they are coming to me for help, that I find great joy in watching them grow, and by allowing me to celebrate those small victories with them, that they are also helping me.
One of the most common statements I hear is that “no one seems to care“ or “I just don’t feel loved.” That statement may or not be true, but my guess is that there are lots of people who care, we just don’t tell each other enough. We take each other for granted or just assume that they know that they are loved and appreciated. We have to ask ourselves why we have such an aversion for showing our feelings to others.
Maybe we are so miserable we don’t want anyone else to feel good. Or are we afraid to be vulnerable? Afraid that we may be rejected or made fun of? I believe that most of the time, the opposite is more likely to occur. Positive communication has a domino effect. If one person says to another something like “Hey, you made my day today. Thank you for making a difference in my life” that most people will respond accordingly by saying something very similar back to you. When that happens, the neurochemical oxytocin (a feel-good hormone) is released, which elevates our ability to communicate, collaborate and trust others by activating networks in our prefrontal cortex. That sounds complicated, but the bottom line is that when we tell others how much they mean to us, it is a win/win! Both people end up feeling good!
This morning as I sat in my chair watching the beams of sunlight pierce my window I thought about my friend. It was the exact time that I would usually see him walking toward me with his big old bottle of water, smiling as he said “hey, girl.” I made a promise to myself, in his honor that I would be more vocal with others and be sure that they know that they are valuable and loved by me. Will you pledge to do the same?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.