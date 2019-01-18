On Oct. 30, 1938, Orson Welles caused a nationwide panic by going on the radio and performing a realistic radio broadcast of H.G. Wells’ science fiction novel “War of the Worlds.” Reportedly, the radio broadcast of martians landing on earth was so realistic that New Jersey residents jammed highways trying to escape the original space landing that fictitiously occurred in Grovers Mill, N.J. A lady in Indiana was so frightened, she ran into a church during evening services and screamed, “New York has been destroyed! It’s the end of the world! Go home and prepare to die!” Others begged their electric companies to cut their power so the aliens wouldn’t find them.
The broadcast’s description of the initial contact with the aliens went like this: “Good heavens, something’s wriggling out of the shadow like a gray snake. Now, here’s another and another one and another one. They look like tentacles to me … I can see the thing’s body now. It’s large, large as a bear. It glistens like wet leather. But that face, it … it … ladies and gentlemen, it’s indescribable. I can hardly force myself to keep looking at it, it’s so awful.”
Now, some 80-plus years later, we have our own invasion complete with panic and gross overreaction right here in Laurel, Mississippi. Three naked brown people holding hand tools suddenly appeared at a downtown circle and it has thrown a good portion of our citizenry into an absolute tizzy.
Some people are outraged by the display of art because they think it’s racist and others are outraged by the art because they think it’s obscene. Personally, I’m outraged that people have time to be outraged over three bronze men holding hand tools. It just goes to show you that people have too much time on their hands and that social media has us on the verge of end times.
The metal statues produced by local artist Jason Kimes were commissioned by a South Carolina manufacturing plant to honor their iron-working work force. It’s on temporary display in downtown Laurel and I couldn’t be any less offended by them. There is nothing racist about a bronze man holding a hand tool. Sorry. I know I’m a white guy, but come on, only the worst race baiters and professional publicity hounds (and we definitely have some of both here in Laurel) would think this is a racist piece of art.
And as for those of you who think the statues are lewd, I say to you with tongue placed firmly in cheek — Poppycock! If you are looking at these metal figures and thinking about sex, then you are definitely the one who needs some sort of help.
Some lady wrote, “What if children saw these statues?” What if they did? Would their heads explode? Are they going to grow up being scared of metal statues? Or worse yet, are they going to turn into serial killers? I’m pretty sure that plenty of children have seen the statues and I would bet that every single one them is not only perfectly intact both mentally and physically but that they are actually better off for having looked at a work of art. Who knows, they may even be inspired to become artists themselves and one day will go out and create beautiful artwork to offend the next generation of lunatics.
Actually, I’m not sure which claim is more ludicrous — ”racist” or “lewd.” But I’m leaning toward “lewd” because I can’t see much difference between those bronze statues and a naked Ken doll, which parents regularly allow children to play with.
I’m hoping that some of our more liberal, millennial-types who have been defending the artwork will take this as a lesson as to what happens when political correctness runs amok. This is proof that anyone can claim any and everything is offensive to them and it would be a very boring, bland world if we let people like this decide what is OK and not OK.
Where exactly does this insanity stop? Being offended at those statues is nothing more than our own local version of a horrible trend that is completely out of control and only seems to be getting worse.
Other recent examples include a college student being “distressed” at seeing white girls wearing hoop earrings because it was culturally offensive to “black and brown bodies who typically wear hooped earrings.” University of Oregon students considered removing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote from his “I Have a Dream” speech because it wasn’t gender inclusive. Three authors boycotted the opening of the Dr. Seuss museum in Springfield, Mass., because back in 1937, Seuss wrote a book “And To Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street” and had depicted a Chinese boy as a caricature in a pointy hat eating with chopsticks.
The examples go on and on and on. Confederate statues, the national anthem, Mark Twain books ... well, just about anyone’s books except Oprah’s, the words “man,” “childless” and “wife,” the Declaration of Independence, kneeling, standing, any mention of the president, mascots, team names, Halloween, Christmas, Happy Holidays, Christianity, Judaism, Islam — it’s all offensive to someone. And it is time that we all stood up and said, WE DON’T CARE.
Be offended. That is your right; but don’t assume that the rest of the world needs to be offended with you. Quite frankly, some of us have better things to do than look for things to be offended about.
You have the right to believe the statues in downtown Laurel represent three slaves on the auction block or are simply obscene naked metal men intended to scar our children. Believe your nonsense all you want, but stop trying to force your hogwash on the rest of us.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
