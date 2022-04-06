When I accidentally stepped the wrong way in my bathroom — emphasis on “my” — some tiles sounded as if a firecracker went off. Small pieces of grout began to surface, a wonderful alarm clock of pain when accidentally stepping out of the shower the wrong way.
I knew it needed to be fixed.
The first tile Sonny the Handyman ripped up, we heard, “Uh, oh!”
He called us over to watch as he sunk a fist through rotted wood — the dreaded subfloor. It was bad — really bad. Each tile he pulled up, the worse the damage appeared.
“I don’t know how you didn’t fall through the floor,” he said gesturing to where the toilet sat on the rotting floor. “I really don’t.”
Through every hardship of home ownership, there has to be a ray of laughter, and for this it was the image of me and my bulbous hind end falling through the floor while on my morning “errands.”
Turns out, the damage was limited to one piece of plywood — a $72 piece of plywood, I might add — but it also made Sonny’s bill go north.
Almost worse, though, was I would be going to the bathroom in the “visiting” turlet.
When my now-wife Michelle and I first moved in together in 2016, about a month before we got married, I pitched the idea of separate bathrooms. She did not complain, and I firmly believe that one of the keys to marital bliss is separate bathrooms.
We were both independent, having lived on our own for many years, fending for ourselves, cooking for ourselves and having bathrooms to ourselves. The decision to go to separate bathrooms seemed perfect. I don’t want to know what is going on in hers and vice versa.
Of course, if bathrooms were vehicles, she’d be driving a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe and I a 1996 Geo Metro — no frills, just as I like it.
I have three bottles in my tub — shampoo, body wash and conditioner, which will last me through 2035 seeing as it is pointless to condition my bald head, but it is there just in case. On the vanity are a few medications I take daily, vitamins, a jug of peroxide, a handful of Band-Aids and some hand soap. (Life hack: Buy two squirt bottles of hand soap, then go to Sam’s Club and get huge bottles of hand soap and refill the smaller ones. It costs almost as much for two jugs of hand soap as it does one of those small bottles.)
Her bathroom — at least to me — is chaos. Bottles of everything imaginable clog the vanity. In the shower, she has a Walgreen’s worth of bottles of shampoos, conditioners, body washes and who knows what else. There are shampoos for different days in different seasons and for different moods.
I don’t venture in there much for fear of not being able to make it out alive. But here we were on Monday facing the fact that we had only one bathroom — hers. I didn’t want to be in there, and she sure as heck didn’t want me in there, but outside of emergency trips to the backyard under the cover of darkness, there is only so much one can do outside.
Monday afternoon, after mowing the grass and being horrified by my own odor, I gingerly walked into her bathroom to take a shower. Dear God.
A quick survey with my glasses on — without them, I am as worthless as a $3 bill — showed where the shampoo and body wash were. That is all I needed, but certainly didn’t want to get confused. That lesson I learned many years ago at my sister-in-law’s house when I didn’t survey beforehand and came really close to washing my hair with a feminine hygiene product. Now, I survey.
My body-wash choices were some kind of spring mist and some kind of lavender-something, certainly not the $2 vat of Suave I use. I had never showered in her bathroom, confused the hot with the cold water and prayed I wouldn’t slip and tump over.
The first shower in the visitors’ locker room lasted all of about 2 minutes. Following the great George Carlin’s advice, I hit the main areas — armpits, (booty), crotch, teeth. I toweled off, trying not to put anything out of place, as I wouldn’t want someone moving my toilet paper or leaving towels on the floor.
Success!
Then came Tuesday morning after attending to my errands, I flipped on the light to scan the vanity. All I wanted was hand soap. The one bottle — and there had to be 50 bottles of varying products on that vanity — that looked like hand soap was empty.
I walked out, sans wash, and sprinted toward the kitchen. “Where are you going?” Michelle asked me.
“I couldn’t find the soap.”
“It’s right there …,” she said before I stopped listening.
All I want is my bathroom back. I want to know where my home-brewing magazines are and my photo book of New Orleans. I want my Suave body wash.
If I never venture into her bathroom again, it will be too soon. I imagine if I asked her, she would say that never would be too soon.
As I type this, Sonny is fixing the floor, then will re-tile it and install a brand new toilet with a high seat and elongated bowl fit for a man of my generous proportions. He cannot get done fast enough.
I cannot again walk into the beast of oils and lotions and conditioners for each mood and each season. I just can’t. I’m even pondering doing my business outside, figuring if it is good enough for Walter the Dog, it should be good enough for me.
It’s beginning to rain, so I have to go grab my towel and the emergency travel bar soap I found in my luggage, then get outside for a good cleansing.
I hope my neighbors don’t mind.
