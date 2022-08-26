If there was ever a time when we could all use an inspirational story of tenacity and perseverance, I think it is now. There are a lot of people who are ready to throw in the towel against a bloated, out-of-control, socialist totalitarian government that is hellbent on destroying the greatest country that has ever existed on this planet. But we have to stay strong, we have to overcome, and, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we have to take this country back from the Godless swamp creatures who have sold us out so that they could make fortunes for themselves and their families on the backs of hard-working, tax-paying Americans.
We can’t give up. Which brings us to baseball. Kevin Herget is a professional baseball player you have never heard of … until now. In 2013, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Herget in the 39th round of the major league draft. There were 1,174 players — including Aaron Judge (32nd) and Kris Bryant (2nd) — selected ahead of Herget that year, which was not surprising for an undersized hurler from a Division III school (Kean College, New Jersey). It would be fair to say that no one believed Kevin Herget was ever going to make the major leagues — except for Kevin Herget.
The Cardinals’ expectations for Herget in 2013 were so low, they assigned him to something called “Short Season” Single-A ball. It was as low as you can go. However, during his first season of professional ball, he went 7-0 with a 2.89 ERA for the State College Spikes in the now-defunct New York-Penn League. With that kind of performance, the Cardinals didn’t have much of a choice but to move Herget up, and that is when his journey really began.
In 2014, Herget pitched for the Peoria Chiefs, a “High A” team in the Midwest League, where he went 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA. That same year, the Cards moved him up to play for the Palm Beach Cardinals of the “Advanced A” Florida State League, where he went 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA. He started 2015 with Palm Beach and went 5-1 with a 1.75 ERA, which got him promoted to the AA Springfield Cardinals of the Texas League.
Herget continued to shock everyone, including the Cardinals. In 2016, the undersized pitcher went 5-0 with a 3.32 ERA with Double-A Springfield and tasted AAA baseball at Memphis for the first time. Between 2017 and 2018, Herget went 13-13 with a 4.61 ERA for the Memphis Redbirds. Herget struck out 15 batters — one shy of the club record — in a 2017 championship series and was the winning pitcher when the Redbirds won their first Triple-A Championship in 2018.
While so many of his teammates — Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill, Paul DeJong and a dozen others — got the call they all wait for, Herget’s never came. Instead, two pitching-arm surgeries, including Tommy John surgery, took Herget out of the 2019 baseball season, and then the 2020 minor league baseball season was canceled due to COVID. After sitting out for two full seasons, the Cardinals simply gave up on him.
But Herget didn’t give up on himself. Instead, Herget continued to rehab on his own and eventually landed a spot on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the “American Association of Professional Baseball” … a step down from Single-A ball, but it’s where he found a spot. In his first year back from surgery and COVID, Herget was so impressive at Fargo that he quickly got scooped up by the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (I refuse to call them the “Guardians”). In spite of going 7-5 with a 4.48 ERA in his first year back, Columbus released him at the end of the year and Herget was out of baseball for the second time.
At age 31, having had two arm surgeries and after being released by two Triple-A teams in three years, most people, especially those drafted 1,175th some nine years earlier, would have hung up the cleats and taken a day job. Herget didn’t do it. He wanted to pursue the dream of playing Major League Baseball one last time.
After being completely out of baseball for the second time, Herget had to start all over … again. At the beginning of this year, he landed a spot on the roster of the Charleston Dirty Birds out of West Virginia. The Dirty Birds play in the Atlantic League, and like the Redhawks, are loosely associated with Major League Baseball. Very quickly, Herget was noticed by a scout for the Tampa Bay Rays and was added to the roster of their Triple-A affiliate, The Durham Bulls (yes, of Bull Durham fame). In his first two starts at Durham, Herget went 2-0 without giving up a run. By the middle of August, he was 8-1 with a 2.45 ERA with 82 strikeouts to just 11 walks.
And then it happened. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Herget got the call that he had been dreaming about. He was being called up to the big club, the Tampa Bay Rays.
In a great interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Herget talked about being called up after such a long and difficult journey. He told reporter John Romano, “Luckily, when I first got drafted, I was so naive to how things worked. I had a jersey on, so I thought I had a real shot of making it here. You don’t really see until you’re in it just how tough it is to keep moving up and holding on. The mental grind every day of convincing yourself you’re good enough, and you still have a shot.”
The story of Kevin Herget isn’t just a triumphant and inspirational story of never giving up that I found online — even though I would encourage everyone to read John Romano’s story at www.tampabay.com, as it is pretty awesome. No, this story is personal to me. Herget’s “high school sweetheart” and fiancée that Romano mentions is my niece, Megan Cegielski (they were actually college sweethearts, but that’s not such a big mistake … Take it from someone who killed off a local icon who hasn’t actually passed.)
My brother Don and I have been following every pitch of Kevin’s career since he was drafted by the Cardinals, which incredibly is the team we both grew up rooting for. For the past nine years, Donny and I have been texting each other after every single inning that Kevin has pitched — things such as “curveball looks good today,” “Nice 1-2-3” or the dreaded “damn, home run.” As recently as last month, I flew to North Carolina and met my brother and niece to watch Kevin pitch for the Bulls.
The best part of this story, that only a very few of us would know, is that Kevin Herget is a really, really nice guy. He’s soft-spoken, humble and polite — something that is rare in high school and college athletes, not to mention professional ones. He is someone who is very easy to root for and someone who has earned every accolade he has ever received.
Unfortunately, after Monday night’s game, Kevin was “designated for assignment” by Tampa Bay without ever getting into a game. He’ll now have to wait to see if he clears waivers and gets sent back to Durham or gets picked up by another team. The right-hander with a career professional record of 54-26 with a 3.41 ERA deserves a shot to actually pitch in the major leagues, not just sit in the bullpen. Whether he gets that shot or not is yet to be determined, but you better believe he won’t give up.
