What are your dreams? Is there something that has always been a desire of your heart that you have not been able to accomplish, for whatever reason? Sometimes life happens and we can’t seem to get where we expected to be.
I was reading a book the other night that cited a study of death-bed conversations. People were asked what their biggest regret in life was. The overwhelming response was that they allowed themselves to be who others expected them to be, not who they were authentically. To an extent, we have all done this. We go to a certain college, find a job, get married, have children, retire and die. We find a career, work a few years and figure out that we absolutely hate it — but we stay in it anyway because that is what we are supposed to do … be stable, make a living, and work there until we retire — all the while loathing every minute of it.
I have always been a little envious of those people who are more of a free spirit, not requiring much in the way of material things and are able to pick up and move at a moment’s notice to pursue their next new exciting adventure. I have known people who decide to backpack across Europe for the summer or travel across America in a tiny camper with nothing but a few changes of clothing. They trade “putting down roots” in one place for the experience of seeing a variety of scenery and culture and make chasing sunsets their priority. From what I have observed of the people I know who choose the minimalist lifestyle, they have much less stress, have a greater sense of adventure and have the most magnificent stories to tell about their travels and experiences.
Being happy does not necessarily mean that we should sell all of our belongings and travel the world (although it is very tempting), but we should examine ourselves to figure out how we can live a lifestyle that can offer less stress, a great sense of adventure and many magnificent stories about our life experiences. Who doesn’t want that? What it comes down to is discovering who you are, being true to yourself and deciding that you are willing to do what it takes to live the life you always wanted.
So, how do you do this? Step 1: Figure out who you are. What do you want your life to look like? Maybe you are happy with most aspects of your life, but there has always been a little something missing. Do you have a passion for reading and always wanted to own a vintage bookstore? Have you had a desire to learn a new trade? Do you want to learn how to paint or crochet? Maybe you have an attachment to turtles and starting a turtle sanctuary is your dream. Whatever it is, identify it and write it down. Don’t let anyone tell you that it’s crazy or stupid. If it is in your heart, write it down. Pray about it, meditate on it, then proceed to Step 2.
Decide what changes must take place to make that dream come true. Learn as much as you can about the business or lifestyle change that you want to make. If moving to a new city is part of your vision, make plans to visit that place and make sure it truly is a good fit for you. If your desire is to own the turtle farm, visit an operational and successful turtle farm. Talk to people who are already in the business, make a list of pros and cons and glean knowledge from their successes and failures. If you need to save money, start operating on a budget and stick to it. If your dream is to learn a new craft, study under someone who is the best at his or her trade. Make lists and then make some more lists and then put your plan into action.
If you are not sure you are ready for action, think about what may be holding you back from pursuing what you want. If it is fear (this was me), go back to Step 2 (maybe even Step 1) and repeat until that feeling of fear is gone. Pray more. Talk to experts more. Keep studying until you feel a sense of peace about what it is that you want. When you feel ready, start putting that plan into action.
What are you waiting for? Life is too short to spend it being unhappy. Get after it and start chasing those dreams. You won’t be sorry. If the worst thing happens, at least you will know that you tried your best! I can’t wait to see what you do with your life!
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a licensed clinical social worker at South Central Regional Medical Center.
