Thursday was the first day in what feels like forever that I felt a cool breeze outside. Just the feeling of fall in the air made me want to get outside to enjoy it, even if it lasted only a few hours, which is typical of September weather in the South.
As I walked around my yard, I found that my spring flowers had lost their fight with the scorching summer heat and had produced about all of the color and pollen that they could muster. They had given up the ghost and it was time to say goodbye to them for this season.
I have always loved zinnias, probably because they are really hard to kill. During the spring quarantine, I bought some zinnia seeds for the first time to try in my flowerbed. They will grow in almost anything and generate the most beautiful, colorful, variated flowers that bloom all summer long. They don’t require a lot of attention, and given my busy schedule, are a perfect fit for me to landscape with (the two times per year that I actually plant something).
Yesterday afternoon, when I realized that their time in the garden was done, and because I didn’t think I would die of a heatstroke, I decided to put my gloves on and give them the proper burial that they deserved. I started pulling the plants up, wishing that they could survive all year long.
The blooms that were left on the stalks were in different stages of death, but there were several very pretty flowers still left. I decided to cut the ones that still had color to bring inside for a vase arrangement. As I was cutting, I noticed that little slivers of brown floated away in the wind from the pod of the dead flowers. I took a closer look and realized that those little slivers of brown were really zinnia seeds!
I immediately halted my gardening duty and took to Google to investigate my theory. I asked, “Can you save zinnia seeds from old flowers?” The expert gardener Google answered with a resounding “YES!” I was so excited that I could harvest these seeds and was already planning in my head where they would grow to new life in the spring. On top of that, it would save me a whole $12 that I would have to spend to replace the last season’s flowers that I was about to cremate.
Back to Google. “How to save zinnia seeds?” was next on my search for worthwhile information, and I found out it was pretty easy. I collected all of the deadheads I could gather in a pile on my front porch, sat down with a paper bag and my faithful dog Mudd, and began to sift through to separate the seeds from the dead petals. Most of the older seeds just fell apart through my fingers down into the bag and, if I wasn’t careful, the wind would blow through and carry some of the seeds away. I sat on the floor of my front porch with my dog and my seeds for an hour or more (passersby probably thought it was strange) just thinking about how wonderful it is that although sometimes things appear to be dead, that is not always the case.
I compared those seeds to our lives and relationships. How often have we been in a relationship or a friendship that we thought was dead (like my zinnias), so we just pulled it up and threw it away, not giving it a second thought? How often has someone hurt us (or we perceived it to be so), so we chalked it up to one more betrayal and cast that friendship aside? Or maybe we have done that in our own lives, by being too harsh on ourselves when we made a mistake, so we just give up and stop trying to work on a goal that we really want to reach. Sometimes we are too quick to discard things that could really be saved if we are willing to do the work to salvage what is there.
I also contemplated the other side of the coin, and I realize that everything that is dead cannot bring new life. I have a dead tree in my front yard. When I say dead, I mean, as a doornail. The bark is peeling off of it and every time the wind blows a little bit, I have to spend time picking up the mess of limbs and branches that she dropped for me. I am hoping one day a good wind will take her on out to save me several hundred dollars, but so far, no luck with that. I know that it is gone and nothing that I can do will save it. I will be left to clean up the mess (unless I pay someone to do it for me).
We have to know when to cut our losses (literally) and move on. And sometimes that is healthier for us. The trick is knowing when it is too late and there is nothing left to save.
As the sun began to set and I cleaned up what was left of the recycled zinnia seeds from my porch, I realized that I had been sitting there for quite a while working on separating the dead parts from the live parts of the flowers. It took time and work, and my fingers were tender. Sure, I had many other things I could have been doing, and some of them were probably more important than saving seeds. But I chose to invest my afternoon cultivating new life from something that most people would have thrown away without hesitation.
I think we can all be more intentional with our time, choosing to enjoy little moments on a cool breezy afternoon saving things. Friendships, relationships, animals, ourselves and even little brown seeds. For in the proper time, they all will bloom into something that will be more beautiful than we could ever imagine.

Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
