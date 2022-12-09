The day after Thanksgiving, I was in a car heading to Myrtle Beach. My niece Kaitlyn was getting married that Saturday, and then, as we try to do once a year, I would spend the rest of the week visiting with my brother Don and his family. It was, I thought, going to be very nice not having to talk or write about politics for the span of 10 full days.
Well, apparently, there is no escape from politics — not any more. On Friday evening, I got together with some old friends I hadn’t seen in ages, all of whom were also there for the wedding. One of the guests, an old softball teammate, Terry, had a daughter who, back in 2020, made national news when she organized Black Lives Matter rallies as a protest against a pro-law enforcement “thin blue line” that was painted down Main Street in my old hometown. I had read about the controversy back when it happened and had asked my brother if that was our old teammate’s daughter, and he had confirmed it was.
Even though I was certainly curious enough to want to get Terry’s take on his daughter’s actions, I decided that I was going to stick to my plan of putting politics on hold for the week. Well, so much for sticking to a plan. About five minutes into the dinner, Terry turns to me and says, “Jimmy, (everyone who knew me as a kid or knows me through my family calls me “Jimmy”) what do you think about what is going on with the country?” Well, that was like asking Tiger Woods, “What do you think about the game of golf?”
I’d been in Myrtle Beach for less than an hour, and not only had the conversation already turned to politics, but the rest of the evening, there would be little talk outside of politics. Not that it wasn’t interesting. On the contrary, it was very interesting.
I learned that Terry and his wife were horrified that their daughter had organized BLM protests as a backlash to pro-police activities. When I told them that I had been on Dr. Phil calling BLM a left-wing terrorist organization, they agreed with me. And, I guess the worst part of their ordeal was that Terry and his wife had to put up with being terrorized in their own neighborhood by people who were upset with his daughter, even though they, too, were vehemently in opposition of their daughter’s left-wing stance.
I know Terry’s is an extreme case, but almost everyone in America has suffered some sort of political divide within their families. Heck, at the dinner that night, my brother brought up the recent column I wrote titled “The Left’s Useful Idiots,” in which I exposed an older cousin for what he is. But we all have those cousins, brothers, aunts and daughters. It’s our new normal, and it’s really hard on families.
At the wedding the next day, I tried to get back to my “no politics for the week” policy. But, of course, my mom, who is traumatized by what is happening to the country and commiserates with me quite often about my columns, was there. So, yes, it was a beautiful wedding with a beautiful bride and handsome groom, great food and good times all around, but I’d be lying if I said politics didn’t get discussed. Fortunately, liberal wedding guests had the good common sense to keep mum or simply walk away.
With the wedding past and a week’s vacation still facing me, I decided that I was going to put my “no politics for the week” plan back into effect, and this time, I was determined to stick to the plan. It lasted a mere three hours.
As I was just beginning to enjoy my first real day without having anything to do, my phone dings, and there staring me in the face is a gmail from a 79-year-old veteran who apparently took offense to what was then my most recent column, “The real threat to Democracy.”
The writer, who asked that his very long-winded personal missive to me not be published (Why do people do this? Are they ashamed of what they wrote?), wrote, “The real threat to democracy is Donald Trump and those in the media who enable him to continually promote the Big Lie. He is one of the country’s biggest losers. While President he lost the Senate, House and Presidency. In the most recent elections he was a tremendous drag on the Republican Party and continues to benefit the Democratic Party through his actions and words. I recognize there are probably 20+million people who would lay down on a busy thoroughfare for him even though he is a proven loser. Seems like a real cult has been established ...”
Yes, that email went on and on and on, but damned if that old vet didn’t get me writing about politics immediately upon the start of my vacation. I did keep my response to him short and sweet. I replied, “Sir, if you don’t think Joe Biden and his connections to China are the real threat, then you aren’t paying attention.” To which he replied with more about “Trumpism” being the greatest threat, but this time I didn’t take the bait. Instead, I went and played golf. Really embarrassingly bad golf.
Honestly, I never did actually escape politics. It’s impossible. Every bit of our daily lives is being affected by the horrendous policies of the Biden administration and the left-wing extremists who have hijacked the country. And it’s not just gas and food prices. My brother’s business is horribly off and he is considering selling. It was thriving under Trump.
Elon Musk, a true hero and freedom fighter, has exposed just how corrupt the federal government has become and how it altered the outcome of the 2020 election by stopping the free flow of information … the First Amendment. Actor James Woods, the New York Post and hundreds of thousands of others were targeted and silenced through the collusion of the Democratic National Committee, the Biden Administration, Big Tech and Big Media.
Make no mistake about it, we are under attack, and the fight against totalitarianism is real. There is no escape. Not even in Myrtle Beach.
