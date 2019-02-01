Over the years, readers have referred to me as everything from a conservative in the Hitler Wing of the party to a bleeding-heart liberal, pinko who “don’t belong down here amongst God’s people.”
One column that led to that latter label had to do with my take on capital punishment. I can’t find it now, but it had something to do with the cartoonish glee that so many people take in talking about the death penalty.
Now, you’ll never see me outside a prison lighting a candle in honor of someone on death row. On the contrary. My stance is 100 percent in favor of the death penalty and it’s swift implementation. If someone is tried and convicted of an offense dastardly enough to warrant death, then they shouldn’t still be waiting for a decade or more to walk the green mile. That’s ridiculous.
The judicious use of the death penalty would free up space in prisons that officials say we need. There’s a lot more room in cemeteries and crematoriums than there are inside those walls, and they’re way cheaper, too. That’s not to be cold about the cold-hearted corpses in the coffins or urns, but keeping them alive shouldn’t take priority over keeping dangerous people out of society. That’s just being pragmatic.
Most conservatives would say, “OK, so far, so good” with my stance …
Where I lost a lot of them was with my shaming folks for talking about the carrying out of an execution as if it was stepping on a bug on the sidewalk. After I matured (somewhat) and became more empathetic, my thoughts about the matter turned more serious.
Think about how many times you’ve heard someone say: “I’ll be glad to flip that switch … Let me pull the trigger … We need to bring back public hangings … I’d like to dip ’em in grease and drop ’em in a vat of boiling oil … ”
OK, that’s understandable if a loved one of yours was a victim of that death-row inmate. Otherwise, if you want to do that to a fellow human being, you’re either a sociopath or you’re too cruel to live in a civilized society.
Remember, all of those people started as innocent life. Someone once looked at them with hope, promise, love. … or maybe not. Either way, it’s a tragedy. Not more tragic than the innocent life or lives they took, mind you, but their loss is a tragedy, nonetheless.
That’s not to say that they shouldn’t still be put to death. No, if they did something that warranted capital punishment, then it’s the price they should pay. But that’s not something to be celebrated. We should feel saddened that someone who could have been a productive member of society, with the right turns, the right encouragement, instead has to be exterminated in order to keep the peace for law-abiding people.
The death penalty is a last resort. It’s done only after there’s been immeasurable human suffering. If someone is executed, it means there was complete failure, and the taking of his or her life is the only foolproof solution.
That absolutely is the answer sometime. But it’s serious business. It’s not something to be trivialized by a bunch of good ol’ boys who make it sound like a game. That’s sick. The death penalty is administered in the worst cases. It shouldn’t be applauded. Cheering for something that’s left nothing but irreparable scars and emptiness is sick …
And that’s the same thought I had when groups were cheering the passage of a law to allow late-term abortions in New York. Passing the law is bad enough, but to hear people applauding and whooping it up … well, it gave me a cold shiver.
Think for a minute about the battle cry of the abortion-rights people. They claim that the right to perform these abortions up to the point of birth is to protect a woman’s “choice” in cases where the pregnancy was the result of rape, incest or if her life is in jeopardy.
So, which one of those are they cheering for?
The truth is, only about 2 percent of all abortions, according to most reliable statistics, are the result of those three scenarios, so sicko supporters are being disingenuous when laws are based on them. Abortion should be legal and available, but not as a means of birth control or convenience. Most reasonable people agree that there are very rare, understandable circumstances for a woman to want to terminate a pregnancy.
But wouldn’t they know those things way before the end of the pregnancy? And again, which of them would be a reason to celebrate?
Only a depraved person would applaud “winning” the right to kill a baby later than the previous law allowed.
It goes to show how deep our divisions are. Abortion and the death penalty have been political litmus tests for more than a generation now, which amazes me since neither directly affects most people in Middle America.
Extremists on both sides see it as a political game. To them, it’s about wins and losses, not the life and death of real people who had real potential.
The groups in New York proved that once again with their abhorrent reaction to the new law. Yet those same people would likely have a vigil at the gate of a prison for some illegal alien who was about to face his execution for raping and killing a young girl in her suburban home. And the ones who stand outside abortion clinics and call women “killers” would be the ones hollering, “Fry the son-of-a-bitch!”
Our country would be better off if all of those people put that same passion and energy into doing everything in their power to make sure no one in their immediate family ever winds up needing the services of either executioner — the one just before birth or the one way after.
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
