Read more, react less
•
Remember way back when the world was a much different place — say, March 2020? Future historians will refer to the era as B.C.C. — Before COVID Craziness.
Here’s a quick refresher from the perspective of a reasonable person: The virus that was spreading across the world from China was scary. It seemed to make sense to extend spring break for a week or two, especially after so many students and school staffers had been away congregating in different parts of the country. (Reminder: This was back in those good ol’ days, when people could afford to travel.)
Why risk cramming them all in a classroom and possibly exposing them to this mysterious new virus that was super contagious and super scary? It seemed like a reasonable response. So did many of the other precautions. Better to err on the side of safety, especially while there are more questions than answers.
The most draconian measures I faced in those early days of the pandemic were in Florida. Law enforcement was set up on I-10, forcing all travelers to the first rest area, where we all underwent questioning about where we were coming from and what we were doing. If memory serves, there was particular concern about people who had been in Louisiana or Illinois. If so, they had to pull over to another area for testing, quarantining or euthanizing ... Who knows?
Fast forward to the current era, A.D.D. — After Democrats Defeated the mean orange man. Florida has a reputation as a mecca for MAGA “extremists,” making policies just to buck Biden and to attract those dangerous America-loving Americans. It is the Deepest State.
But it seemed way closer to communist than conservative when I went there in late March 2020. Hell, the “border” was shut down and just about every business seemed to be, too. It was the closest thing to a police state I’ve ever experienced, outside of the times I had to venture into the vicinity of a visit by a president or Oprah.
But there was absolutely nothing political about it at that time. It was simply precautionary, for the purpose of protecting people.
Ron DeSantis wasn’t really on my radar then, but I’m pretty sure he was governor of Florida at the time. And he was really buying into all of the restrictions, deferring to “medical professionals” who were advising the president. There was no reason not to. Or at least no one thought so at the time.
I don’t bring up this ancient history from that bygone era, B.C.C., to besmirch the reputation of the person who is, at this point, the Republican front-runner for president. On the contrary. I think it’s noteworthy what DeSantis did because it’s so rare nowadays.
He followed the recommendations of “experts,” who were likely acting in what they believed to be the best interests of the public in the beginning. They deserve the benefit of the doubt on that. But DeSantis bothered to look at the available data for himself. It wasn’t difficult to decipher. And he determined that the real threat was to older and immune-compromised people, not school children and most other working people.
During a situation like the pandemic, the easy thing for someone in a leadership position to do is defer to the powers-that-be. If everything turns out to be wrong or even harmful, just blame them. Avoid accountability — legitimately! There’s no political risk.
Just go along with the culture and conventional wisdom. If something observably and obviously differentiates from that, try not to notice and definitely don’t say anything about it. Politicians who follow those simple guidelines will continue to get invited to cocktail parties and be reelected, but they’ll never make a difference. They’ll just continue to make The D.C. Swamp deeper, wider and murkier than The Everglades.
Homespun wisdom says that the first thing you should do when you realize you’re in a hole is to stop digging. Politicians, pundits, PR people and TV news personalities don’t seem to have the ability to admit they were wrong or to even quietly pivot in a different direction, even when confronted with irrefutable evidence. They just keep spewing the party lines. They keep digging deeper in hopes of burying the truth. Popularity and conformity matter more than facts. And that’s a clear and present danger to our democracy.
What DeSantis did by “reopening” Florida was a risk, albeit an educated one. Considering the large number of retirees packed into communities in Florida, it was a bigger risk for him than it would have been for many other governors. It’s notable that the elderly population of Florida fared way better than those in states that had the strictest lockdowns, such as New York and New Jersey.
DeSantis’ risk was rewarded in many ways, and deservedly so. People and businesses are flocking to his state and his political stock has trumped Trump’s. That’s encouraging. What’s discouraging — but predictable — is the nastiness oozing from every national media mention of him.
Earlier this week, I was deleting photos from my phone and ran across the one I snapped while the Florida Border Patrol was shutting down all interstate traffic, and that took me back to that time for a minute. The next day, I received a press release from the state Department of Health about the recent death of a baby from COVID. All of the familiar language was in there that could start another politically-exploitable panic.
We can’t go down this road again. We can’t allow it. We need leaders who won’t be reactionary with their decisions, whether they’re leaning to the right or the left. Just don’t lean with the political winds. And don’t trust the “experts.” There is no separation of politics and policy. And that’s the saddest aftereffect of the pandemic and this presidential administration — the realization that there are no non-partisan professionals in positions of power to turn to for honest answers during troubled times.
My prayer is that we will one day be blessed with leaders who have the cajones to make decisions with the majority in the middle in mind, not the loud or “marginalized” fringes. Stop kowtowing to the most emotionally fragile among us and just listen to the grownups. Stop dealing with the electorate the same way public school officials deal with nut allergies — by banning everyone from bringing peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches instead of teaching the fraction of kids with peanut allergies to avoid peanuts. Put protections in place for the minority, but don’t punish the majority in order to accomplish that.
We’ve got to stop being nutty!!
