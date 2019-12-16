Another Thanksgiving has come and gone and Christmas is just a few days away. If you watch the Lifetime movie channel between the months of August to December, then you may have the idea that every Christmas season is filled with joy, laughter, beautiful snow-covered landscapes, romantic marriage proposals, love for everyone and world peace. The princess always marries the nice guy and everyone lives happily ever after.
Let me tell you now (and you probably already know this) — that is not reality. That channel should be re-named the Lie-time Movie Network.
I don’t know about you, but my reality is completely different from those sugar-dripping holiday fantasies. My holiday season doesn’t start until about the second week of December when I realize that I better get busy or my kids are going to be extremely disappointed on Christmas morning.
Although I love Christmas and what it stands for in my spiritual life, I do not enjoy the stress that society has created surrounding it. We are forced to spend more than we need to in order to please others, eat more than we should so that we don’t insult the cook (yeah, that’s everyone’s excuse) and spread ourselves so thin trying to visit everyone that we end up totally exhausted and broke by the end of December.
I want to give you some tips to help you through the next few weeks. It may be too late for some of you, because you are already half bald from pulling out your hair trying to prepare for what is coming. If so, hang on to this paper until next September to remind yourself of some ways to take care of yourself for Christmas next year. You can thank me then.
No. 1: Accept that there is no perfect holiday setting.
If yours is the home in which everyone gathers for Christmas dinner, it does not have to be decorated like it is the main feature in Southern Living. Do not stress yourself out over matching china or a table linen that has a stain.
While all of the decoration looks nice and everything is sparkling, what good is it when you are about to have a nervous breakdown and are so tired that you can’t enjoy your dinner?
It reminds me of the story of Mary and Martha in the Bible. Martha was so busy making sure that everything was perfectly in place that she missed out on the blessing of having personal time loving on her Jesus. My heart is filled with sadness when I think of all that Martha missed because she thought that sweeping the floor was more important. Please don’t make that same mistake. Put more emphasis on the people around you than what color the dishes are or that you have enough gravy. No one will care about the gravy next week … they want your time and attention. Don’t be a Martha.
No. 2: You do not have to go into debt to please anyone.
I am having a hard time telling my loved ones what I want for Christmas, because honestly, I have all that I need. We are such a commercialized society that we feel that each year we have to buy bigger and better gifts.
Truth be told, most of what we buy or receive will be put in a closet or used up in a few months — not because we don’t appreciate the gift, but because we don’t really need it. Instead of maxing out our credit cards, why don’t we do something nice for someone? Offer to clean up the neighbor’s yard or blow the pine straw off their roof. Donate a few nice blankets or coats to the homeless shelter. Buy a few gift cards to Kroger and donate them to the dialysis clinic so people can afford gas to get to their sessions or doctor appointments. Then spend Christmas Day with your family playing board games and simply enjoying their “presence,” not the “presents.” I promise, you will be blessed.
No. 3 (and this is a biggie): Do not go to the family gathering out of obligation or guilt.
Not everyone was raised in a family like Beaver Cleaver or Opie Taylor. Some of you come from horrible family circumstances and it is not healthy for you to be around some members of your family. I am giving you permission right now to politely decline the invitation to the Christmas Eve celebration because you know that the perpetrator of your childhood sexual abuse will be in attendance. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO GO!
I hate to burst the Lifetime movie fantasy, but just because some people are in the family does not mean that they are not TOXIC. Every family has them. The drug-addicted aunt, the abusive brother, the drunk, inappropriate stepdad. You may want to keep peace for your grandmother, but do not subject yourself to one minute of abuse or shame if you feel uncomfortable. If you must go, only stay for the time period that you feel safe and relaxed. If you anticipate there will be a problem ahead of time, explain to your host that you can only stay for a short time due to other obligations. And let that be it.
Christmas should be a time of peace and joy, celebrating the birth of our Savior. It should not be a war with ourselves about what outfit we will wear, the stress of paying off loans or the judgment of others. Learn how to breathe and relax, taking each day as it comes and for what it is. Do what you can, and don’t do what you can’t. It is OK to not be OK. Take a break. Say no if you need to. Love yourself. Worship. Pray. Be thankful. Hug your grandma. Kiss your kids. Tell them it is OK that you couldn’t buy the new PlayStation, because it is a good life lesson for them. Be present. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to others. And, most of all, celebrate Christ. That is the only gift we need.
And remember, no one cares about the gravy!
Merry Christmas to all of you!
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
