Last weekend, I put up the American flag on our new porch. I’ve always flown one. Only this time when I look at it, I keep coming back to a question — why? Why am I flying it?
I believe it means something, this symbol of our country’s unity. It’s the Constitution and fight to become a nation. I served under it in our Navy for more than 20 years. I remember, at sea, on the flight deck of the mighty Enterprise, flight ops over, looking up at the masthead, seeing Old Glory snapping in the wind.
Wherever we steamed, it flew over our warship telling any adversary, “Don’t Tread on Me.” I remember shipmates laid to rest with that beautiful symbol draping their caskets, the haunting notes of “Taps,” rifle volleys and tears of their loved ones as the flag was reverently folded and presented to them in the name of a grateful nation.
Since retiring, I’ve never lived anywhere where it was absent. I love that flag. I love my country. Our “Stars and Stripes” is as much a part of me as, well ... me.
It’s in my heart and who I am, in the life God’s granted me, and it reminds me I’m blessed being born in our country. It’s given me courage, fortitude and hope. It represents in simple terms why I did the job I did as a young man. Now, when I see it, it makes me think of others before me and what they’d done, their trials and sacrifices, and it reminds me America is my country. I believe it’s still for me to live to my oath to defend my country and its Constitution.
Our flag is our history, struggles and achievements, and memories. It’s the past and future, however uncertain that may be. It’s everything the Founders envisioned, all the aspirations they, and hundreds of millions of us since them have, and still hold. It is freedom, a word so meaningful — and yet manifested in so many ways, large and small — that too many of us take it for granted or have forgotten this nation is the realization of that word.
The question “why?” is confused in my mind. All those things I’ve believed are assailed around me, and events I watch, hear or read about, evidence the flag no longer means much to too many. Are we still the United States? I can’t help but answer “No.” We’re not.
Today it’s “Blue State vs. Red State.” The flag is openly called a symbol of hate and division by half the people living under it. The ideas, values, principles, history and sacrifices and blood it’s taken to become what we are, in that red, white and blue symbol, is being ripped piece by piece. The whole cloth of our nation is being unraveled, torn, shredded, spat on and trampled. Its most dangerous enemies aren’t foreign, but people who, without the protection of that flag, wouldn’t have the means to destroy it and the nation.
Can these voices be right, and I’m wrong? To me, our Constitution has become a suicide pact for those who’ve no idea erasing this nation will backfire on them and mankind. I think they’re led astray by Satan’s evil. Should I also join in and give up? Should you?
My answer is, “Not while I have breath in my body!” What’s yours?
I’ve written that our Founders were God-inspired. I believe their writings, speeches, our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution reflect that inspiration. The principles in these are, to me, an extension of God’s best plan for mankind and His Word and ought to be revered as such, and can’t be interpreted as secular whims by a handful of earthly men. Of course, they were human and flawed, but how else could such marvelous ideas have come to them and on to us?
I’ve learned my faith is the only way to Heaven, and I also think faith is the only way to freedom. Faith in our God gets us the one, faith in the truth of who we are as a people, and the good, just and right things we strive for, gets us the other. It isn’t the flag or the Constitution, or even the missteps and errors in our journey to now, that’s made many Americans question or reject their faith in God or our nation. It’s people who’ve been persuaded to deny God through others and succumbed to darkness and work to that end. Because evil is and exists to undermine good. It’s our place and time to fight it. Because if we don’t … I think the answer’s obvious.
I’m no theologian, not a pastor, or to some, even a “good” Christian. Just an old sailor and a patriot. But like in Jeremiah 4:19-22, I sorrow for a doomed nation. And know this as written in Ephesians 6:16, “Above all, taking the shield of Faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.” Our nation, limping and lurching its way to a “more perfect union,” needs us to save it.
Will we survive as “One Nation Under God?” I don’t know. But I do know, in the future, the principles and values we’re rooted in must be saved because they matter more than we’d imagined. Even if it’s only here in our beloved Mississippi. How we fight is to be determined this year — and next — at the “Battle of the Ballot.” Lose there, and who knows?
But, as for this old sailor, like Capt. James Lawrence of the U.S.S. Chesapeake in the War of 1812, when HMS Shannon and his ship were locked in combat ... With half his crew dead or wounded, helm destroyed and fore-topsail halyard shot away, Chesapeake was dead in the water. Lawrence lay mortally wounded, and knowing the enemy would soon board his ravaged ship, gave a final order, “Don’t give up the ship. Fight her till she sinks.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued
by the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.