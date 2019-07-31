A matter has appeared in Mississippi politics that is quite perplexing. Some Mississippi Republicans are embracing the idea of increasing fuel excise taxes for roads and bridges. And even some misguided conservatives are agreeing with the tax increase as long as an offsetting income tax reduction is attached (a “swap”).
Neither position, outright tax nor tax with swaps, is conservative.
A major pillar of conservatism is a limited government, and increasing any tax, even with swaps attached, violates that fundamental principle. Regarding swaps, the tax defenders maintain that the offsets negate the effect of the tax increase. No, no it doesn’t. Tax increases, by their very nature, rob by force the economic gain of productive individuals and grows government. In this instance, the size and influence of the Department of Transportation grows, and even if all bridges and roads are repaired, the tax increase will remain indefinitely to satisfy another manufactured “worthy” cause.
Attaching a swap with a fuel excise tax increase creates an unintended consequence — missing tax revenue targets. With a fuel excise tax increase, fuel costs for businesses will likewise increase, which, in turn, decreases net profit, resulting in less state income tax revenue. Then, as income tax rates decrease, less tax revenue is paid into the department of revenue.
Do you see the problem?
The current spending level cannot be maintained, which will require our elected legislators to cut programs, and no politician will want to deal with that hot potato. Any kind of fuel tax increase will have a negative effect somewhere, and regardless of how a fuel tax increase is championed, the middle- and low-income classes will be disproportionately burdened at the gas pump.
Our misguided taxing friends contend that the fuel excise tax is a use tax and has not changed in more than three decades. How troubling to the government that must be, but try to sell that sob story to the fuel retailer. Profit margins for the fuel retailer have remained the same for decades as well and, unlike the state government, have learned to operate within very small margins. Their margins remain the same regardless of how much the fuel tax increases.
Government has the advantage of law and force to increase the tax margin on a gallon of fuel, which is greater than the retailer’s profit margin. When government increases the price of a product through taxation, demand falls resulting in less profit to the retailer and less taxes to the state treasury. Of course, our government officials refuse to follow simple economic rules because they have us, the taxpayer, to exploit.
Instead of reducing the income tax rate as an offset, some support replacing the current state income tax with another tax system, such as a consumption tax. Conservatives can support such action as long as it is not part of a swap. Keep in mind, under any new tax system, government spending still has to be funded. Once a tax rate is set to fund the government, what prevents the legislature from raising it? Nothing.
Some claim a consumption tax will provide surplus tax revenue as well as pay for roads and bridge repair. If one thinks the legislature will then reduce the tax rate or return surpluses to the taxpayers of Mississippi, better think again. The state government will use the surplus to increase government programs, start new programs, and support pork barrel projects. In other words, government will grow.
In an effort to gain support for the tax and swap program, supporters claim reduced income tax rates will draw more people to Mississippi. Not sure exactly how that works. Come live in Mississippi because of an income tax decrease, but pay more for your fuel. That will not excite anyone to move to Mississippi and will fall way short of any expectations.
Although this column is not comprehensive, a couple more points need mentioning. Fuel efficiency is not being discussed. Because of increased fuel efficiency over the next few years, fuel demand will decrease. What shall we do then, increase the fuel tax again to fill the gap?
Another secret withheld is the appropriation of fuel excise tax funds. For fiscal year 2018, at least $10 million of fuel excise tax funds were not used for repair of roads and bridges because it was diverted to other state agencies and other programs. So when having a road and bridge crisis, it is apparently OK to divert funds from roads and bridges while crying to the taxpayer.
Philosophically, how does a conservative defend a tax increase regardless of a tax offset? If the offset is no more than keeping the status quo, government remains an economic liberty-confiscating behemoth waiting on the next compromise of conservative principles. Any time a person claims “conservatism” while supporting any tax increase, be suspicious, because he is either conflicted, not truly committed to limited government or has an ulterior motive. More than likely, it is the ulterior motive of political expediency disguised through smoke and mirrors.
In my opinion, there are three actions needed to replace the non-conservative and big government proposals on the fuel excise tax.
First, eliminate wasteful spending and restrain the misappropriation of fuel excise taxes. Second, reduce the fuel excise tax. Third, reduce the current income tax rates or enact a new tax system where everyone is included.
Not only will those three actions resolve the roads and bridges issue, the Mississippi economy will boom and the positives are endless, including an increased population. Mississippi has a bright future. However, Mississippi cannot become a shining city on a hill by increasing a burdensome tax policy on the very people who make this state great.
Richard Conrad lives in Laurel.
