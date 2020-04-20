Life these days reminds me of the recent Netflix saga about that cat lady who fed her husband to the tigers and the blonde mullet guy who lived in a zoo but is now in prison.
There is so much wrong with that story, but America can’t stop watching. It is so hard to believe, because nothing about that show is normal. But everything is real.
Much like our daily lives, nothing is normal, but everything is real. I have moments of reflection where I stand looking at the sky wondering what in the world is happening to us. It is unfathomable to me that there is not one place in the entire United States that we can go have a “sit-down” dinner in a restaurant with our family. We have to wait in line to get into stores. We can’t buy toilet paper. We are supposed to be traveling only for supplies and work. We can’t hug or touch our parents for fear that they will get sick. Unbelievable.
And if the COVID pandemic wasn’t enough, friends and relatives in our counties were ravaged by twin tornadoes, the likes of which have NEVER been seen or recorded in U.S. history. The morning after the storm, I saw that my newly built flowerbed had been washed out by the rain. Normally, I would have been frustrated or angry about this, but on this day, my immediate thought was how thankful I was, because many of my friends have been left homeless by the same wind and rain.
Nothing is normal, but everything is real.
Life is kind of like a virus if you think about it. If you remember back to science class, we were taught about homeostasis, which refers to the ability of an organism or environment to maintain stability in spite of changes. Successful homeostasis is vital to the survival of any living creature, and it is a natural process for all things on a cellular level.
To explain it simply, when a sickness attacks our body, our cells become abnormal and our natural defense system begins to do everything it can to get us back to where our bodies normally function without the sickness. We develop a fever to alert us that something is wrong and our bodies naturally try fight the illness, with the goal of returning back to a normal state — homeostasis.
In life, especially lately, we have been attacked by outside circumstances beyond our control that have made us feel unstable (just like an illness). Our natural instinct is to react in a way to try to “fix it” or make everything normal again (homeostasis). We begin to feel anxiety and stress (warning that something is wrong), rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, sweating, crying, fear, sadness — all of those things that I am willing to bet we have all felt to some extent over the past few months and days.
We feel that we need to be doing something (fighting the illness), but we just aren’t sure which way to turn. Our minds and bodies are having a natural reaction and we are definitely feeling the effects. We have an abundance of increased stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. Our kids really don’t understand what is going on, so we have to be strong and reassuring for them, and sometimes it is just too much, isn’t it? Again, nothing is normal, but everything is real.
The uncertainty of what the future holds is a huge stressor for human beings. The key to finding peace in the midst of chaos is to stop trying to get back to normal. We have to adjust and adapt to whatever this new normal is. We know from the history of mankind that humans are very resilient creatures. We have overcome revolutionary wars, plagues, depressions, recessions, mass genocide, death, sickness, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and acts of terrorism. There is not one person breathing who has not been touched in some way by some sort of disaster. But somehow we continue to survive.
I have my own idea about why and how our species not only survives but continues to thrive. We are moved by our compassion for others. We truly love our fellow citizens. We help one another get through the most difficult and challenging of circumstances. Yes, there has been some unscrupulous selfish behavior, like people buying all of the Charmin and Purell, but in the end, goodness and generosity win out every time.
I have seen people sewing masks to donate so that we can all remain safe from the virus. Others have been reaching out to shut-ins and elderly neighbors to make sure they have food and necessities while they are semi-quarantined. I have witnessed my fellow health-care workers risk their own lives to help others who are or may be infected with COVID-19.
Most recently, we have all seen the outpouring of love to our friends and neighbors affected by the killer Easter Sunday tornadoes. No one hesitated one second before volunteering to help someone who needed us, many of whom we have never even met. The way we survive when things aren’t normal is to lean on each other for support. We are all in this together and we are united for one common goal — survival.
One other key to finding peace in the midst of chaos is to look for hope, the light at the end of the tunnel. One Bible verse that sticks out to me is Romans 8:18: “What we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory that will be revealed in us later.” Look at the past and how much we have overcome thus far and know that we can use that same strength to do it now. Yes, the circumstances are different, but we have the same power to conquer this as we had during previous crises. No matter how terrible things seem now, just know that we will survive this. Together. May peace be with you.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
