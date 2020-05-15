We might as well admit it — we are at war with our fellow countrymen.
No shots have been fired, yet, but the lines have most certainly been drawn. On one side, you have patriotic Americans who still love the country they grew up in and value the principles that the Founding Fathers built into the fabric of our society through the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, as well as a faith in God.
And on the other side, you have those who hate the country, the president, capitalism, freedom and religion. They have shown they are willing to do anything to burn it all to the ground, and this includes rooting for a depression, attempting a coup and siding with our enemies.
This didn’t start with the 2016 election, either. It started eight years earlier with the election of Barack Hussein Obama. We should have known we were headed in this direction when our 44th president took office and went on his “Apologize for being an American” world tour. A sharp move toward socialism with Obamacare and attacks on Israel, refusing to call out radical Islamic terrorism, as well as the opening of our borders should have tipped us off that we may have put an enemy of the state at the helm of our country.
It is now being proved that Barack Obama was in fact an enemy of the country and of democracy itself. It was the Obama regime that used the Justice Department, FBI, CIA and National Intelligence office to attempt to rig the 2016 election to ensure that Hillary Clinton would succeed him, and when that didn’t work, it was those same people who attempted a coup against President Donald Trump.
Newly released documents now prove that Obama’s FBI, in conjunction with the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, “acted above the law and with extreme political bias, targeting people for prosecution rather than investigating crimes.” Documents show that the FBI intentionally targeted an American hero, Gen. Michael Flynn, even though they already knew there was “no evidence” whatsoever of collusion with the Russians. They did the same to countless members of the Trump campaign team. One FBI lawyer even faked emails to continue the unconstitutional surveillance of low-level Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.
But it gets even worse. Last week, transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee revealed that top Obama officials acknowledged that there was no evidence of collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign long before millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on the Robert Mueller investigation.
Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI agent Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and the most despicable human being on planet earth, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, absolutely knew there was no evidence of collusion long before the Mueller investigation, and they made the country suffer though it anyway simply to harm the president. Not only that, people like Schiff and Clapper were going on left-wing propaganda networks like CNN and MSNBC and lying through their teeth by telling their viewers that they had seen evidence of collusion.
This attack on our democracy by the very institutions that are supposed to uphold justice is a million times worse than anything Richard Nixon did by sending a small group of rogue thieves into the Watergate Hotel … but you wouldn’t know it from the deafening silence coming out of the mainstream media, including the paper that won the Pulitzer for breaking the Watergate story, The Washington Post.
Sadly, outside of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and a few others, the media has become nothing more than a mouthpiece for the left-wing Democrat Party. They are nothing more than America’s version of al-Jazeera or Pravda. These are people who spent a year talking about Trump colluding with the Russians like it was gospel. They handed each other Pulitzers for their coverage of it ... AND IT WAS NONSENSE. It was never true. None of it.
The Democrat Party, which is still being led by the likes of the Obamas, Clintons and Bidens, has proved over and over that it will do anything for power. Now it is clear that its leaders were even willing to weaponize America’s law enforcement to take down a sitting president.
They have subjected us to endless, yet fruitless, investigations, impeachments and fake news. They hated Trump’s record-low unemployment rate, the better trade deals and stopping the flow of illegal immigration. They were happy that the coronavirus killed the greatest economy in history, not caring how many Americans were hurt in the process, how many small businesses went bankrupt or how much of our children’s and grandchildren’s future were mortgaged in the process. And they used the crisis to not only jam more socialism down our throats, but to once again attack the president. And, then, they sided with the culprit behind the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans — China.
What more is it going to take before a vast majority of our citizens realize that the Democrats are the real enemy of this country? These are the people who applaud Antifa members when they riot and cause chaos on our streets and then bash hard-working Americans who protest simply because they want to go back to work. Democrats love foreigners and hate Americans. They love criminals and hate law enforcement. They love radical Islam and hate our military.
Democrats stand for sanctuary cities, late-term abortions, open borders, socialism, the idiotic Green New Deal, high taxes, bureaucracy and transgender bathrooms. Seriously, that is what the Democrat Party stands for today and, sadly, half of this nation blindly stands with them because of their irrational hatred for President Trump.
For the past four years, the Democrats have done absolutely nothing for the country except try to overthrow the president. If they are finally successful in November, the country that we knew and love will perish forever. Without President Trump (and American hero Bill Barr at the DOJ), the Deep State and swamp will return with a vengeance, and you can bet it will be the end of the America that we once knew and loved.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
