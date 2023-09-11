It’s happening! Ole Miss has launched the Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom — and it is one of the most exciting things to have happened to the liberty movement in this state for years.
A generation ago, Allan Bloom’s “The Closing of the American Mind” explained how many U.S. universities were abandoning the Western cannon of thought and literature. Instead of being places where students were exposed to different ideas, Bloom prophetically warned that there would be a narrowing of curiosity and exploration by university elites.
Sure enough, over the past couple of decades, students have often been taught that America’s founding documents are somehow obsolete. The founding principles might have suited an agrarian republic in the past, but today, some college academics suggest, they no longer need apply.
Worse, perhaps, without being anchored in the Western tradition, universities have taken up an assortment of post-modern ideas. This has seen students encouraged to believe that race and gender somehow define their condition.
How refreshing, therefore, to see a new institution emerging that teaches young Mississippians that they might have something positive to learn from their past. How inspiring it is that here is a collection of scholars prepared to immerse themselves in timeless truths. I predict that courses at the new center will prove to be wildly popular as all those Gen Zs discover there is something else on offer besides the sterile prism of “wokeness.”
Students will be learning not what to think, but how to think. Above all they will be learning how to have fierce disagreements without being disagreeable.
The Center will embrace diversity. Not the patronizing variety that presumes we are each defined by immutable characteristics, but authentic diversity, which encourages a range of opinions and ideas.
I am thrilled that Sen. Tim Scott, one of the most inspiring American success stories I can think of, will be speaking at the Ford Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The event is free and open to everyone.
The Declaration Center logo features Paul Revere, who famously warned that “The British are coming!” This Brit will certainly be visiting the Declaration Center as often as I can. Indeed, I have been invited to give a lecture there this coming Thursday, Sept. 14.
If you are reading this, I hope you will sign up to come to listen to the Sen. Scott and others speak, too!
The Center is open to ordinary people and has the most stupendous schedule of speakers, who will be talking about a great variety of topics, from Israel to equality.
Douglas Carswell is president and CEO of The Mississippi Center for Public Policy
