I was somewhere in Ovett when the District Attorney’s office called. Guy on the other end said he didn’t know whether the girl’s case can make it past the grand jury. The main thing was that it was going to one.
I’d pulled over at a church. Those are usually the best spots, since they’re frequent enough and usually the pastor doesn’t come at you with his dinner fork. A few yards off lay the aftermath of a collision no one was hurt in. I was multitasking; and as I waited to wrap my conversation up with the DA’s office, I idly wondered what minor screwup I was going to make as a result.
“The family believes the mother was under the influence,” the attorney said. “That’s their problem with it.”
It was true the family hadn’t found their closure for the 6-year-old who drowned in Laurel last year. The mother had other drug charges, which didn’t in the eyes of the law connect her to the child’s death but was enough to raise an eyebrow. I got off the phone, texted Mark asking which of the same court buildings I needed to go to and headed out. I learned in the back of the Circuit Clerk’s office that the mother’s charges from earlier this year were related to methamphetamine and illegal firearm possession.
I scribbled that down. Something to tack onto the end of the story — something people can complain about if they didn’t find anything else. Before leaving, I remembered speaking with the 6-year-old’s grandmother on the phone. She’d told me the mother, reportedly now somewhere in Bay Springs, rarely saw the kid. But she got the opportunity one weekend and, as alleged by family, took heroin while the child died in the pool.
Notwithstanding rumors alleging that the Laurel Police Department made some kind of mistake with the investigation, it played out like a clear case of child neglect. In fact, a woman and her boyfriend had been quickly charged with felony child neglect after the woman’s kid drowned at Jellystone in Pelahatchie. That was a point the grandmother raised with me. It was something of a morbid coincidence that this other child, 5, died of drowning and that the caretakers were charged.
I was told by a law officer recently that the reason this case didn’t go to the DA was likely because the suspects may have confessed to smoking pot at the time. It made me realize that the Laurel case perhaps wasn’t so clear. But wrong was clearly done in both.
With the LPD’s findings not yet taken to the grand jury, the case of the drowned girl is still ongoing. People of authority have told me this, though: the DA’s office will give the case a fair run before the jury, and the LPD made a lot of headway with witnesses during the investigation.
One of the final pieces of the story was to get a photo of some kind. I drove out to the girl’s grave in Taylorsville, to a cemetery that took me more than one attempt to find. I was the only one there. The result was the image that accompanied the story, the girl’s grave, with her photo embellishing its front. I was struck by angel statues that watched over her. And I was struck by our blue Mississippi sky that day as I had that quiet moment beside the grave.
Personal responsibility is the thing I’m getting at here. There has got to be a point when we stop blaming our internal conflicts for our actions or inaction. Whoever is responsible for the girl’s death might be getting told right now that “Whatever happened wasn’t really your fault, because addiction is a sickness.” I’ve seen that kind of thing happen a lot.
It’s easier to face existential terror when you put a blanket over your head. The best indicator for mental sickness is when that person’s issue — drug addiction, let’s say — starts to affect others. At that point, you need to get help. But you can’t simply blame your crimes on something that is distanced from you, like your addiction. If a sick person isn’t faced with the terror of realizing they might actually just be a bad person overall, they may never see a need to turn themselves around. I’ve met people like that. Because they’re blind to their faults, they don’t see the point of repairing them.
On the other hand, an addict might spiral and go deeper into their addiction or depression if they feel persecuted. But if someone is dead or faces permanent consequences because of the addict’s behavior, then feelings of persecution are not as important as undoing the knot they’ve created in society. This is a simplification of a morally gray issue, but it makes that gray a little easier to navigate.
I don’t mean to harp on other people my age, but maybe this message skews a little younger than the early-’90s millennial. We really do live in an age of zero accountability, as preceding generations might say. But I learned something when I was growing up: nine times out of 10, the situation you’re in is a direct result of your choices. They weren’t the choices of your mental illness. You hear all the time in court, “That is not me. That is not how I normally am.”
But it is you. You did it, right?
