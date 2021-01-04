I’m thinking about the time Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton wrote in this space that the columnist inevitably writes a column about columns. This isn’t exactly that. It’s about the news.
I recall sitting in seventh-grade history class — one of our coaches taught it, so we didn’t do much — and picking up the Holmes County Herald from an unoccupied desk. I’d looked at the newspaper before, so it wasn’t exactly some amazing discovery. They were commonplace on Hammett Hill, where my grandparents, aunts, uncles, parents and cousins all read the newspaper. A lot of them liked to stay current with what happened in the county, as anyone should.
I skimmed through the news and read about some car show in Yazoo City. What stood out to me was the little name at the top of the story. Some guy wrote this, I thought. I could write something like this.
I had this thing for reading books and writing my own books. (Those close to me know I still do. I guess it’s something that doesn’t leave you so easily.) I saw the words and I saw the name. Some rat bastard in Lexington, Mississippi, MY TOWN, was out here writing things that everyone was reading. That meant the ladies were probably all over him, which bothered me because I was most certainly a better writer. In my 14-year-old head, that was plain fact. It was annoying enough that the girls in my class didn’t think much of my writing skills.
I was outraged. I had to get a job at the newspaper.
I applied at the Holmes County Herald. Then I applied again when I was 16. I don’t have to write here whether they called me back, having only worked as a landscaper since, what, 11?
Seventh grade was 14 years ago. My senior year of high school was 10 years ago, when I took an elective course in journalism. I, like most people reading this, was an absolute dork in my senior year of high school — not the endearing and smart kind of dork, but the idiot kind.
My journalism teacher and I didn’t like each other, which was my fault. I didn’t care about journalism and I didn’t care about grades and I didn’t care about teachers and I didn’t care about college and I didn’t care about working and I didn’t care whatsoever about being the best version of myself. I doubt I cared much about anything.
I nearly bombed the class. The writing I could do, but I’d never touched a camera in my life and didn’t care to. When I reflect on who I used to be, I want to kick myself in the nuts or something.
It’s as I always tell Cam Bonelli of the Hattiesburg American when I screw up: I can’t stand here and point my finger at “that guy.” That’s me, my actions and inaction. I did that. The one recurring factor in all my failures is Jack Hammett. I’m keeping that in my head as I move forward, into this next year.
A warning about 2021
Everyone, unquestionably everyone reading this, has heard a hundred people sigh with relief that 2020 is over.
It is, but, well, 2021 is 2020’s older brother. This is a day’s difference we’re talking about.
Families will continue to struggle to feed their kids. Hell, about 50 percent of everyone has resigned themselves to DoorDash. Folks will continue to be laid off. Older folks, and some younger ones, will continue to fill our morgues. Crime won’t stop happening, especially not with criminals being opportunists amid chaos.
New Year’s Eve is not a wall that will stop COVID, crime, unemployment, paranoia, panic and the rest of it. While we’re all clamoring for the end of something, it’s only the start. This was a pivot in our history, and nothing will be the same after.
But there are those working for the public, and I want to thank those people right quick. I hope they’re not reading this (because the idea embarrasses me), but our local law enforcement and other emergency personnel work for YOU. Politics be damned, these are people who heard a call to keep everyone safe, and they answered.
Right now, more than maybe any time in our history, these united states need guys like Chief Russell, Chief Cox, Sheriff Joe, Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, emergency management mastermind Paul Sheffield and all the other ones. I know I get on their nerves more often than not, but . . .
“It’s a thin line between heaven and here.” — Reginald “Bubbles” Cousins
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.