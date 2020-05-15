My motorcycle instructors must have thought I was some far-out geek, rolling up to the community college, jacket too big for me, the eyes of someone perpetually startled. I was without a doubt the shortest and oldest student they had that session, and the only student who crashed during the course.
I was shy back then — and I still kind of am, a thing that makes people wonder whether I’m cut out for this job, and which, I suspect, makes me an unappealing person to be around. I accept that. I didn’t ask anyone questions during the motorcycle course in Glencoe, Minnesota. I focused on the machine beneath me. During my Minnesota tenure, I’d listened to a report of a man whose long shirt had gotten caught in his bike’s back wheel on the interstate. He was dead.
I can’t exactly tell you what draws me to these machines, the pit bulls of the vehicle world. Bad reputation. “Stupid” people ride them. And on and on. Every biker has heard lectures. But for the record, I want to state that stupid people do not ride motorcycles, excepting perhaps the long-shirted Minnesotan. After meeting standards of precise control, hyperawareness, life-saving maneuvers and so on, the average motorcyclist is a particularly safe and calculating driver.
My mom tells me that my late dad bought a motorcycle at age 18, which really pissed off my grandparents. I hadn’t even recalled that until I was on a bike in Glencoe, wailing on the throttle, going for a turn, realizing my beginner’s mistake and making a follow-up beginner’s mistake: I pulled the front brake and went down. I slid on my knee, and the bike was now riding me. My instructors ran over, pulled the bike off and asked if I was OK.
“Yeah,” I said, watching the blood pool in my jeans, “I’m good.”
This is not going to make me seem profound, but I learned a lesson in failure. After the crash, the instructors ordered a smoke break. I smoked, then I went over to their trailer. I asked these two gruff, Harley-riding vets a stupid question: Do you think I can pass this course?
They said I could go home if I wanted, maybe try again later. But I was already there, on the parking lot. A few people did leave after their experiences reinforced for them the breadth of risk they were taking. The instructors told me they didn’t know if I could pass, that I would have to stay to get the answer. That was enough for me.
I stayed. I passed. My classmates clapped me on the back, proud that I stuck it out with them. “I was worried you wouldn’t make it,” one of them said. Therein lies the lesson: stick it out.
It was a pain in the ass getting my bike to Mississippi, but I didn’t want to sell it. My first bike will always be a symbol of my agency, my freedom to do what I want, my freedom to go anywhere. It will always represent the waning years of my youth.
These days, I accept that riding is part of my makeup, that my family has a history with riding — per my father, cousins and uncles. In retrospect, learning to ride was a natural progression. It was bound to happen, even if my knee still aches when I look at my Nighthawk.
A couple of months ago at the Hammett Compound, I decided to take a photo of myself, because there aren’t many photos that definitively prove I exist. I wanted to send a message from the past, perhaps give some context for whom I was before I grew old and lazy. I set my camera on a ladder, having lost my tripod, and took the photo.
I recall a black-and-white portrait of my grandfather that he’d made at school. In the photo, his hair is short, he’s clean-shaven, he’s young. On the back are the sharp loops of his handwriting. “Though it’s not very good, here’s a photo of me. — B.W.” With our big eyes, toothy smiles and sharp chins, our resemblance is extraordinary. I took his photo to be a message from the past, a flash-frozen microsecond 60 years gone.
I’m not sure if I’ll have kids and grandkids, as it sounds like a risky business. But if I do, this lazy old grandfather can show them his own microsecond, a time when he was 27. The photo will encompass who I was these long years past. A photographer, a journalist and a motorcyclist.
The photo has some small mistakes. The background is neither interesting nor plain. My eyes didn’t catch the sunlight, so their color isn’t quite visible. But I still think it’s an accurate portrait. At the very least, it was a good exercise to commit to a genuine self-portrait in an age of phone selfies. I encourage every photographer to take a self-portrait sometimes, even if it’s just for practice, to illustrate who they once were.
Though it’s not very good, here’s a photo of me.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
