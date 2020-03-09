A pedophile’s father walks into a newspaper office.
The setup is the punchline. After some deliberation since the incident, I’ve decided not to let a member of the public raise his voice at me while I’m at work. I’ve been recalling a day I drove home from my news job in Minnesota, when a National Public Radio reporter described the scene of a mass shooting in Annapolis, Md. The shooting had been at a newspaper office.
Some of us at the Leader-Call will semi-joke about locking the doors. Mark Thornton writes those big court stories that often expose someone in the community as a degenerate and an embarrassment to the people who know them. We’ll chuckle, knowing that buried beneath the joke is a faint anxiety, a pinprick left by the Capital Gazette shooting.
I’m not suggesting the person who recently came into the Leader-Call yelling at us would do such a thing. I’m asking what if the wrong person had gotten angry instead.
So a pedophile’s father walks into a newspaper office. He’d said on the phone he wanted to sit down and discuss his side of his son’s recent charges. Sitting across from me, he recounted his disgust with the boy. “And then you,” he said, pointing his finger, “you wrote that article about my family. You’re tearing my family apart.”
What the hell was this guy going on about? I hadn’t written it. Before I could finish telling him we tend to report things that are a matter of public record, and before I could go up the stairs to ask publisher Jim Cegielski if I needed to power clean this guy directly into the sun, editor-in-chief Mark Thornton jumped in to say, “I’m the one who wrote it.”
I recall with great distinction the angry man swiveling in the chair toward Mark, finger still extended, to repeat a few of the things he’d just said to me. In my head I began going over power clean positioning and form — back flattened before the deadlift, shoulders out. But how would I launch the guy through the ceiling? I’m too short for such nonsense. I needed help.
Jim walked out in slow motion to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” — I think that’s what I heard — with sparks shooting off around him. I was about to witness the power clean I’d wanted.
We took him out back and explained to him that we hadn’t done anything to his family, that his son had. The community deserved to know the truth about the boy. The Laurel Leader-Call doesn’t take sides; Mark has jocularly noted that I’ll be on the front page as soon as I do something remotely stupid, like run my car through a certain neighbor’s hedge row.
I’d like to explain the same thing to another family member of this angry fellow, one who firmly said, “I’m not talking to you people.”
I’m sorry, but we people? I’m you. I’m a lost Mississippian, working for a better life after a string of my own misfortunes. I am not CNN, Fox, Washington Post or, hell, even one of those weird little gophers at WDAM. My younger brother pointed out over the weekend that I’m probably more active in this community than most.
The angry fellow said sheriff’s deputies had put him in handcuffs earlier for yelling at them. Mark said, “Not to rile you, but I can see why.” The deputies had done the reasonable thing when a person lashes out, not taking any risks that he might attempt to harm someone. Officers were and are investigating what our guest called a burglary, as a woman in a pickup had taken items from his property the weekend after his son’s arrest. Nobody, not even investigators, have confirmed to me the woman’s identity or what that was all about.
The next time someone points a finger in my face and hollers, I’ll tell them the same thing I told a guy who thought he had big enough cajones to call my writing irrelevant: “@&#$ off, kindly.” And if that doesn’t work, I’ll take them outside, mainly so that if I get my ass kicked instead of vice versa, the women here won’t see it. “You should see the other guy,” I’ll say, walking back in with a concussion and a black eye.
I’m going to stop assuming I’m safe next time someone raises his voice at me. That’s my point here. The type of person who would drive out to an establishment with the intention of shouting and causing a scene might be capable of doing more than that.
I like to chalk up people’s general anger toward The Media, as it were, as misunderstanding and an inexplicable fear of the unknown. What goes on behind the partition at the back of the Leader-Call office? What many-eyed terrors writhe? I’ll clear it up for everyone: deadlines. And instead of misdirecting your emotional pain toward the newspaper guy trying to help you, for god sake, turn and face the horror committed by the person you thought you knew.
(Think of this coronavirus. There are things in this world that are ACTUALLY killing us at an alarming rate, like bad drivers. We do nearly jack-all about the amount of senile drivers out there smashing into everyone. My running theory is that the human animal is quick to get upset about the wrong things.)
That pedophile made a choice. Somehow, for some reason, this fellow became screwed up along the way and chose to screw up somebody else’s well-being, probably for life. Mark and I are only doing our jobs.
Faber est suae quesque fortunae. Every man is the craftsman of his own fortune.
•
Jack Hammett is a reporter with the Leader-Call. email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.