“I inhale great draughts of space,
The east and the west are mine, and the north and the south are mine.” —Walt Whitman, “Song of the Open Road”
•
I don’t think it’ll impress anyone, but here’s a photo of a big horse.
I wrote a few weeks ago that a photographer’s style can change with experience and location. I’m finding that more and more true as I go back through the last year’s photos, recalling conversations associated with them. Here’s the corresponding conversation to this photo:
“Hey, Buck, stand right there. Thanks.”
Long months of joblessness left me wandering through the dream state of ample free time. I studied the photography of National Geographic legend William Albert Allard. He frequently documented contemporary cowboys of the Midwest, with candid portraits and landscapes. I obviously don’t compare — come on — but his depictions of rural life taught me some things.
Allard’s photos deliver us at the intersection of past and present, re-interpreting a way of life that isn’t emphasized in mainstream culture anymore. Photos by Rory Doyle also come to mind: his photojournalism in the Mississippi Delta, centered on the region’s black cowboys, has gotten international attention in the past two years.
Rural photographers are surrounded by vast nature reserves. Cultures are varied, rapidly bouncing against each other like molecules. We have farms and farmers, animals, open skies. You can head north and get a photo of the large ball of yarn, maybe a guy in a suit. Perhaps commit to the ubiquitous self-portrait at a fancy eatery.
Or you could take a photo of a big horse. You can go down to the Open Air Market and get shots of them boiling crawfish. You can get some neat things by sneaking around a rodeo — where they store all the cowboys — whenever those start happening again.
By the time I left Mississippi, I looked at a cow or a horse and saw little photographic value. My first photographs with a “real” camera were of horses, on that same field. They weren’t perfect, let’s say, so I deleted them and decided horses weren’t great subjects. Except they are — because by the time I returned here, I’d turned my lens to wildlife, reservations, things you didn’t find in the city. I’d taken rural photography for granted.
I grew up shooting pellet guns from a tree “fort” with my cousins. I hiked through the woods and the thick heat, building fires and fishing with my family (even though I thought that was boring at the time). A lot of those moments would have made great photographs. Memories are good enough, but they’re hazy at best. I’ve decided recently that I don’t want my time here to slip away, undocumented, unproven. I took this horse photo to add to my personal collection; I’d like to do that more often.
I think my horse photo is all right, definitely not my best, and it certainly doesn’t hold up to my favorite photo: A black-and-white mountain landscape with horses in the foreground, by Mary Kay Moore (2003), whose other work I haven’t been able to find. (That photo hangs in my living room. I bought it at Neat Used Things for Sale in Laurel.) The person critiquing my photo said the intensity of light and heat is apparent, as the sky contrasts completely with the subject. I like that assessment.
I worry, however, that the photo feels two-dimensional. There is little in the foreground and background that gives a sense of three-dimensional space; I can’t help wondering, though, if that’s part of what makes this photo kind of appealing.
Listen: Getting a “good” photo of your dog, your cat, your horse or any other nearby animal is difficult, especially if they’re big and old. Buck is big and old. His life isn’t very exciting. He’s rarely excited himself. My available tools were therefore composition and light. There is a lot of balancing happening with the sky, grass and subject, i.e. different shades of gray taking up different portions of the frame.
I can’t concretely say whether the result is good or middling, but the photo definitely has a mood. I can look at this photo and feel like I’m standing in the field, listening to Buck chew on his lunch.
I recommend quiet, intimate shots when photographing your own little world. It’s tempting to zoom out and capture all those acres of field sometimes, and you can do that. But unless you’re Allard or Doyle, those photos might look like everyone else’s. Use your feet to zoom in on the familiar. You’re bound to discover that your subjects are more interesting than you realized.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter.
