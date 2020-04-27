Snow sheeted the entire everything; the miles stretched into eternity, and so did time. It was, and I quote from Bruce McDonald’s “Pontypool,” “like being in the basement of the world.”
Hell, it was only three years ago when the world looked radically different. This reporter was an honorary Minnesotan during the polar vortex that swamped the Midwest, particularly my little part of the north. The storm ushered in temperatures of minus-50 degrees, which was not only dangerous but a novelty to a guy like me. As an experiment, I stood out there in a light jacket to see how long I’d last: a couple of minutes.
Everyone at my news office laughed at me. I don’t know what it was with those Midwesterners — they loved that I was Southern.
“But I don’t detect an accent,” I was told ad nauseum.
“You don’t sound like you’re from around here,” I am now told ad nauseum.
Mississippi is a different country, in a sense. You cannot say that the land of the loon speaks the same language as the land of the mosquito, the land of the fisherman. Because it entertained them so wildly, my co-workers had me write a column about being southern. “Go do all these distinctly Minnesotan and midwestern things and then write about them.”
I did. It was a good column. Minnesota offered a lot of experiences -- news coverage in blizzards, let’s say -- and one of those experiences was going to my first boxing match. That’s not distinctly Minnesotan in itself. My experience was.
Don’t tell my former bosses, but I was drunk before people started to arrive. It was a Golden Gloves annual banquet in some little event hall. Before I could amble my way back to the beer counter, an old Irishman stopped me and introduced himself.
He was president of the Golden Gloves franchises in the state. He was a big man, having undoubtedly seen some of his own success in sports. He’d been a boxer in Ireland, then in New York with his brother. Sitting me down ringside, he told me about how he’d lost his first match.
All of this was while, on the overheads, Jim Morrison crooned the words to “When the Music’s Over,” a thing like an omen. The song sounds distinctly fearful, as if Morrison doesn’t know if there’s a ghost listening to him on the other side of the door. My late father had introduced me to it.
The world was then all interruption, all at once. A woman yelled, “Don’t get blood on you, ringside!” and the bell sounded, and a guy was up there announcing, and the fight was starting, and I got blood on me, ringside.
Just kidding. I got some cherished photographs, however. They’re not very good because my skills weren’t on par with my skills today. If the reader remembers, I cut my teeth as a sports photographer for the Hattiesburg American and USM’s student newspaper when I was getting my start. This shoot felt like a return to form, and if you cross-examine those photos, it really was. Mute colors and close-ups on crazy bastards were part of my style.
In retrospect, one of the movies that informed my photography early on was “Silence of the Lambs,” which maybe explains the part about crazy bastards. Jonathan Demme puts you right up close to villains like Buffalo Bill and Lecter, so close you can feel their hot breath. And I’ll never forget Ansel Adams’ 1933 portrait of Jose Clemente Orozco, the man’s intense expression, visions of New York reflected in his spectacles…
This is all to say that my style became something new in Minnesota, then new again when I left. If you take all of my published photos and put them together, you can see a remarkable change from the time I arrived in Minnesota, to my tenure there, and, most jarringly, to my re-arrival in Mississippi. From there to here, my photos became far less about theatrics and movement — it was as if the visual language of Mississippi had manifested itself in the way I behold the world.
I’ll say it again. We speak a different language here. We are a wholly different country, and it is said a nation is not bound by land but by the tongues of its people.
Every single person reading this has a camera of some sort, almost guaranteed, as we all have smartphones. I’m not kidding when I tell people that I learned how to shoot just by watching movies. Take your phone out. Listen to the language. Get some closeups of crazy bastards.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.