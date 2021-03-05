At what point do we finally stand up as a nation and say, “No more. We are no longer going to let the dumbest, most easily-offended and fragile people among us decide what is socially acceptable”?
Are we going to stand up to them once they start attacking the American flag? Oh, wait, we’ve been letting them do that for decades. Well, we certainly are going to defend the national anthem of the greatest nation that has ever existed, aren’t we? We’re not? After so many brave heroes have died protecting our freedoms?
Are we going to stand up to them when they go after our Founding Fathers, the very people responsible for creating this “shining city on a hill”? Umm, nope. Well, one thing is for sure, we would never let them desecrate Christmas! The holiday that celebrates the birth of our Lord and Savior is most certainly off limits. A riot would ensue if anyone tried to mar Christmas. What Do you mean we can’t say “Merry Christmas” anymore? Please tell me the people stood up and shook heaven and earth when the truly stupid among us tried to remove “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance and “In God We Trust” from our coins. They didn’t? Oh, the shame.
Well, we certainly are going to tell the “woke” among us to go do unnatural and physically impossible things to themselves if they ever go after our law enforcement officials, right? Don’t tell me. We can’t even stand up as a nation and say, “We will never defund the police or support any organization that chants ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.’” What is wrong with us?
Are we simply going to roll over and play dead when they force us to change the names and mascots of our traditional sports teams, such as the Redskins and Indians? Musical acts like the Dixie Chicks, Lady Antebellum? Our food — Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Land O’Lakes?
If that wasn’t enough over-the-top stupidity, the cancel and woke warriors among us have now sunk to attacking the Muppets, Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss. Disney has placed a disclaimer before “The Muppet Show” episodes warning the episodes contain “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people.” The one particular episode of that show that really seems to have made the snowflakes’ heads explode was one in which the late, great Johnny Cash sings in front of the Confederate flag.
If there was any common sense left in the world, the real story about that episode would be that Johnny Cash was not offended by the Confederate flag. Cash was a social-justice warrior who was an activist for Native Americans, prison reform, racial injustice, the poor and the downtrodden. If you have never listened to the song, “Man in Black,” you need to. It tells you everything you need to know about Johnny Cash. In 1969, the New York Times called Cash, “The first grim and gutsy pusher of social causes.” And here is the real kicker: in 2019, it was decided that a statue of Johnny Cash would go up in the U.S. Capitol to replace one of the “racist” and “offensive” Confederate statues.
Disney’s Muppet Show disclaimer should read, “The original social justice warrior, Johnny Cash, sings one of his songs in front of a Confederate flag because he was not an overly sensitive, feeble-minded moron.”
Then there was the announcement that Hasbro was turning Mr. Potato head into a gender-neutral spud. For those of you who live in the real world and not in the make-believe fantasy land of “wokeness,” gender neutrality is a completely asinine movement that does not assign pronouns based on sex.
According to a Gallup poll, only 5.6 percent of the population identifies as being a part of the LGBT community. Out of that, 5.6 percent of the population, a microscopic number, apparently, don’t identify as a male or female but call themselves “nonbinary,” “agender,” “genderfluid” or “genderqueer.” I couldn’t care less. Identify as a cucumber if you want. But what I do care about is that a company like Hasbro, which has sold a gazillion Mr. Potato Heads since it came out in 1952, decided that it was going to kowtow to the handful of people who can’t decide what gender they are instead of the 99.9 percent who are absolutely positive as to which sex we belong.
This is probably the worst example of what is wrong with America right now. A tiny fraction of our society is deciding where our entire culture is heading, and we are allowing it to happen. Hasbro (which I’m sure will soon be dropping the “bro” off its name) has backed off on its decision to cancel Mr. Potato Head, but corporate officials should still be ashamed of themselves for even entertaining the idea.
As stupid as the Mr. Potato Head and Muppet nonsense is, the cancellation that hits nearest and dearest to my heart is that of Dr. Seuss. We all grew up with “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” but I went on to work for the company that published Dr. Seuss books. I worked in the children’s book division of Random House for 10 years. I literally got my start selling Dr. Seuss books.
Dr. Seuss (real name Theodore Geisel) was still alive when I first started working as a sales representative at Random House. He was the backbone of our entire division and an industry unto himself. At age 23, and with absolutely no sales experience, I hit the road selling Dr. Seuss and Berenstain Bear books to bookstores throughout New Jersey. Thankfully, they sold themselves, ensuring that I had job security. It was not only an awesome job, but I was proud to be selling books that taught most of us how to read.
And, for the record, Dr. Seuss books taught us lessons that every person in this country — both liberals and conservatives — should be able to agree with. “The Lorax” teaches us about the importance of trees. “Yertle The Turtle” teaches us that unfettered political power is a bad thing. “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” teaches that if you put your mind to it and work hard, you can achieve anything you want. And, of course, “The Sneetches,” written in 1961, was the first book most of us read that warned us about the dangers of RACIAL INEQUALITY!
Labeling the person who wrote “The Sneetches” as a racist is not only an insult, but it is preposterous. Dr. Seuss is an American hero, a cultural icon and he, without a doubt, is responsible for doing more good for the children of this world, no matter what their color, than just about anyone dead or alive. He has certainly done more for all of us than the people behind this ridiculous, cancel-culture movement that is destroying the country.
We are to a point that when the cancel culture comes for Kermit, Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, you can be sure it will be coming for you next.
So when do we finally start to fight back?
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
