As long as West Virginia and Arizona Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema continue to hold the complete communist takeover of the United States at bay, it is apparent that Republicans will be given one last chance to save the nation. And they simply cannot afford to blow it.
A recent Gallup poll confirmed that there was a historic shift in 2021 in regard to Americans’ political party preference. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the communists who have hijacked the Democrat Party are responsible for turning a 9-percentage-point advantage for the Democrats into a very rare 5-point advantage for the Republicans. It is the first time in 27 years that Americans have leaned Republican by as much as 5 percent.
This means that unless some cataclysmic event occurs between now and November, Republicans are poised to take back the House in a landslide and quite possibly take back the Senate as well. Because Biden will still have the power of the veto, there won’t be much that a Republican House and/or Senate will be able to do legislatively. However, that doesn’t mean they are powerless, and they must use what power they have and get to work immediately on investigations and hearings.
Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden’s ties to China and the Ukraine must be first on the list of investigation/hearings, and this should lead to Biden’s impeachment. However, Dr. Fauci and his ties to the Wuhan lab as well as drug companies Pfizer and Moderna should be a close second when it comes to investigations and hearings. Congress must not only find out how corrupt and culpable Dr. Fauci is in the release of this man-made plague, but then it must start the process of holding China accountable for the millions of deaths, financial ruin and total chaos that it unleashed upon the world. If the United States is ever going to dig out of the trillions of dollars of debt that COVID-19 contributed to, it will be by holding China accountable. Step 1 — seizing the $1.05 trillion in U.S. securities that China currently owns.
But Congress cannot stop there. It must launch investigations into our FBI, CIA, military and Department of Justice, which have been taken over by communist-leaning woke radicals. The latest example of this was last weekend’s attack on a Texas synagogue by a radical Muslim, which the FBI, at first, refused to label as either “radical Islamic terrorism” or worse yet, “antisemitism.” However, left-wing, woke radicalism permeates throughout every government agency, and it must be weeded out.
Congress also needs to investigate and hold hearings on how and why Critical Race Theory made it into our school systems. Teaching our children that some of them are oppressors and others are victims is abhorrent, un-American and racist and must be exposed and brought to an end. If the country stands a chance of living up to the visions of Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., this racist curriculum has to be reversed immediately.
Congress will have its hands full in 2023-24 as it should also investigate what really happened on Jan. 6, 2021, the election fraud from the last presidential election, the ties between the Clinton campaign and the fake dossier that launched the fake Russian collusion investigation into President Trump, the real collusion between government agencies, the DNC and the media and, of course, the censorship of conservative speech on social-media platforms.
While Congress spends time trying to undo the eight years of damage that Obama inflicted on the country, the Republican National Committee should be preparing for the 2024 presidential election. And this is crucial. The RNC is off to a good start as it is pushing for rules changes that would stop Republican presidential candidates from participating in biased, left-wing debates put on by the Commission on Presidential Debates. If the debates cannot function in a non-partisan manner and they are going to be hosted by biased left-wing moderators, then Republicans should not participate. As far as I’m concerned, if MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC or CBS are involved, Republicans shouldn’t do it. It’s a no-brainer that should have happened years ago.
But even more importantly than that … because what happens over the course of the next 10 years will decide whether this country remains a great place for our children and grandchildren to raise their families, the RNC needs to sit down with President Trump and see if he is willing to become the “king maker” instead of “the king.”
Let’s face it, there is very little reason to hold a Republican presidential primary in 2023 because the nominee is either going to be Donald Trump or whoever Donald Trump decides is his successor. I don’t think it is going to happen, but the very best thing for this country would be for Donald Trump to come out very early and say that, because of his advanced age, he will be endorsing a ticket made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
It’s a dream ticket, as DeSantis is a younger version of Trump who doesn’t bring along the baggage of scaring off suburban housewives with mean tweets. Scott would be the first Republican running mate who could finally dramatically expand the base to minorities. There is no better person to sell a conservative approach of governing to Black America. If Republicans want to save this country for the long-term, they HAVE to convince minorities it is the Democrat Party that is actually full of racists who use them for their vote and then dismiss them until the next election. Trump started that process; Scott could accelerate it ten-fold.
Of course re-taking control of Congress and the presidency is just the beginning. After that, the work really begins. Fortunately, President Trump laid the framework for turning the country around. Bring back jobs from China, hold both our allies and enemies accountable, build a strong military, lower taxes, secure the border, make better trade deals and value individual freedom. Of course, the new Republican regime should add less government and lowering the national deficit to the mix as well.
If we want to make America great again for our children and grandchildren, Republicans cannot blow their one last shot to show the younger generations in this country that the American Dream can still be a reality for them. We must convince them that the country the Founding Fathers put together is the best system of government ever developed. We must show them that when the government actually puts the best interests of working and middle class Americans ahead of special interests, and the government itself, this is, by far, the greatest place in the world to live and raise a family.
One last chance … we must make it count.
Leader-Call Publisher Jim
Cegielski lives in Laurel.
