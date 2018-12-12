Late Saturday night, a food fight erupted in our living room.
In one corner were Walter the alien dog and me. I call him the alien dog because when he wandered up to my small home in Ellisville four years ago, he literally appeared out of nowhere.
Cali and I walked frequently through our South Deason Street neighborhood back then and we never once even saw a dog that resembled him. In October of that year, a few days after my “little trip to the hospital,” I was sitting outside with Cali when a staffordshire terrier mix that looked well-fed, was fixed but didn’t have a collar, wandered into my life.
Back then, I wrote frequently — and had at least a teaspoon of respect for Southern Cross Animal Rescue — and posted on my own social media page and other rescue pages looking for his owner. Certainly a dog this well cared for had to belong to someone.
About a week passed and nothing. Walter became mine forever.
He is calming down now as he matures into dog adulthood, although he still has bouts of insanity around other dogs, trucks and bridge overpasses. He also loves to chase airplanes. Yes, I know, crazy. But he will be in the backyard and see the contrails of a passing plane and bark and leap toward it.
We figure he is looking for the Mother Ship to come down and get him back to his home deep in the recesses of space. No Mother Ship has arrived.
He is tough as nails — and good at food fights. So when mints came flying at us like grenades from the other side of the room, we knew it was Yum Yum responsible.
We fired mints back, some landing behind our small, articificial Christmas tree. Instead of being traditional green, the plastic leaves were black. Unbeknownst to us, black Christmas trees are the “in thing” this year, although we saw the $17 price tag as the “in thing” much more than the color of the plastic branches.
Sunday, Yum Yum got hungry and wandered behind the tree looking for that wayward mint. The tree fell over ... well, kind of.
Since moving to Mississippi 20-something years ago, one of my favorite native words is “tump.” I recall vividly working at The Vicksburg Post one night when a slow-moving train ambling through the city derailed. A frantic voice came over the police scanner: “Y’all get on down here… this train done tumped over!”
“Tumped” has become an everyday part of my vernacular and will continue as such. A tump is somewhere between a trip, fall and tumble. People of substantial size — much like a rail car — are ideally suited to tump over. It starts as a stumble, with a veiled attempt to steady oneself before the fall reaches its completion.
I have tumped over many a day and now I watched as our $17 black Christmas tree tumped over.
Somehow we steadied the six-foot pile of cheap plastic back into tree form. The candy canes danced in the lights.
On Monday, I sat in the old chair in the living room when the tree tumped over again — onto me. I held the plastic trunk until help came to again upright the tree.
I heard a crack from the plastic base, then the top half of the tree came apart, falling onto the chair in which I was sitting. Christmas ornaments tumped to the floor. Walter barked and Yum Yum laughed, knowing that it was his foraging for that wayward mint that put the tree-tumping operation into motion.
One of the four plastic legs on the base has snapped. Our Christmas tree was ruined. Seventeen hard-earned dollars down the drain.
Out came the ornament boxes to reclaim their belongings for another year. But what to do with the remnants of the tree?
Readers of this column will recall two weeks ago when I decried the theft from my driveway of a stinky, nasty Laurel Police Department winter hat, which has graciously been replaced by Lt. Earl Reed at LPD. People will take just about anything.
“Why not the tumped Christmas tree?” I asked.
We packed the black plastic branches into the box, included two legs that were still intact and the one with the large crack and walked it to the curb Monday night.
At noon Tuesday, the box still contained its contents. By 3 p.m. Tuesday, the box was there — the branches were gone, as was one of three cheap plastic legs.
Laurel has become known for its artists and dreamers, so maybe it was one of them who drove by and saw what could be made into a black wreath.
Maybe it was a goth who just likes the color black.
Or maybe it was just someone who cannot resist picking up another person’s trash.
I honestly hope that whomever saw a pile of gold in that box can make some use for the $17 worth of cheap Chinese junk.
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure — or woman, as to not to thrust into a #metoo controversy.
We still don’t know what happened to the mint that started the entire ordeal, although Walter’s breath is much more pleasant.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
