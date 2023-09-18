Have you ever wondered what times were like 2,000 years ago? We are approaching the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial, resurrection from the dead and ascension into heaven. Are times today better, worse or about the same as they were then? That depends on a lot of different factors, correlations and personal circumstances.

Jesus drew a following that intrigued political and religious authorities of His day. He became somewhat famous as He walked from border to border across the tiny nation of Israel. His ministry lasted only three years and He died at the age of 33. Nevertheless, we see evidence of His continuing power on individuals and in the masses today, 2,000 years later. No other individual has had even a fraction of that kind of power.

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

