Have you ever wondered what times were like 2,000 years ago? We are approaching the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial, resurrection from the dead and ascension into heaven. Are times today better, worse or about the same as they were then? That depends on a lot of different factors, correlations and personal circumstances.
Jesus drew a following that intrigued political and religious authorities of His day. He became somewhat famous as He walked from border to border across the tiny nation of Israel. His ministry lasted only three years and He died at the age of 33. Nevertheless, we see evidence of His continuing power on individuals and in the masses today, 2,000 years later. No other individual has had even a fraction of that kind of power.
Jesus’ name and those who are called by His name, i.e. Christians, have attracted a broad spectrum of attention from the very worst characterizations to ultimately the highest height of views. In America in 2023, we have seen revivals spring to life across university campuses like Asbury University, Lee University, Samford University and, most recently, Auburn University. Each one began when a few people felt God calling them to pray. As others joined them, the word spread and crowds of those praying exploded into thousands upon thousands.
After His resurrection, Jesus walked on Earth with His disciples for 40 days. Before He ascended to heaven, He told them to wait in Jerusalem for His promise to them. Ten days later, on the Jewish holiday of Pentecost, 120 followers were praying in a room in Jerusalem. The Holy Spirit filled every believer to the extent that all those in the city heard praises from the gathering of followers as well as a powerful message delivered in languages of all who had come to the feast.
Around 800 years earlier, Joel prophesied that God would “pour out My Spirit on all mankind; and your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions …” The disciples believed God was fulfilling this prophecy, especially after 3,000 souls were baptized that day! The church, i.e. the body of believers, instantaneously grew from around 120 to 3,000 people! That’s a lot of people, but it’s not all mankind.
While the world has been distracted by national and international politics, as well as COVID, revivals have spontaneously bloomed in Christian communities around the globe. This movement is gaining momentum toward reaching out to “all mankind,” though it hasn’t broken into worldwide news cycles. This may be the biggest conundrum the human race has ever faced.
While the world continues to warn Earth’s residents of climate change, famines, pestilence and nuclear wars, Jesus’ body on Earth, i.e. the church, is proclaiming Jesus’ imminent return to deliver us from … climate change, famines, pestilence, nuclear wars and other dangers and catastrophes the world has never imagined. The world says we have to save ourselves. The church says only Jesus can save us.
As we approach the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ conquering sin and death, we ought to pray with other believers in small groups as well as groups of thousands for Jesus’ return. The dangers we face have all been created by the human race. Only Jesus can save us.
Daniel L. Gardner is a columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
