I try to stay off social media as much as I possibly can. Outside of keeping up with old friends and making sure your kids are staying out of trouble, it’s a big waste of time — unless, of course, your only hobby consists of getting into pointless political arguments with strangers who aren’t going to change their minds and they’re not going to change your mind, either.
Our illustrious sheriff is the complete opposite. He absolutely loves social media. With all the time he spends on Facebook, I’m not sure how he has time to run his poo-poo cleaning business, not to mention that other part-time job he holds as the head of Jones County’s main law enforcement agency.
Even though I’m the opposite of ol’ “Hollywood,” when it comes to social media, I do have quite a number of “friends” who will message me with any relevant social media posts they think I need to know about. I received one of those last Sunday.
It’s quite obvious that Alex Hodge is getting worried because he is starting to lose his poo-poo. He posted the following: “A direct connection to real time information is better than any third party source ever will be. This allows us to move forward together with greater efficiency and effectiveness — Sheriff Alex Hodge.”
This is, in effect, our sheriff saying that he is going to bypass the media so that he can feed the public the information he wants out there without it ever being questioned. Can you imagine a world where public officials get to control everything that the public hears and knows? I can. It’s called North Korea, communist China or The Third Reich. This is what Alex Hodge wants and is now publicly advocating.
Just so you will recall what started the sheriff down this path of dictatorial mind control, it was a simple article Mark Thornton wrote showing how much money an elderly couple spent on dog food. The sheriff didn’t like it. He’s been throwing a temper tantrum befitting of a 2-year-old ever since. And now, he wants you, the public, to only hear what he wants you to hear. It’s sad and pathetic. Someone please give this sheriff his binky.
However, if that wasn’t bad enough, the sheriff posted the following threat in a large meme that accompanied his call for government control of the media: “If you’re testing my waters, you better know how to swim.”
This wasn’t a thinly veiled threat. It was an outright “I’m coming after you” missile launched by a man who would probably be pulling the hair out of his head over his dwindling popularity if he had any hair left to pull. It leads one to consider: is Alex Hodge planning on drowning Mark and me? Is he going mafia on us and having us fitted for cement boots before tossing us in the Leaf River? Or does he just want to see Mark in a speedo?
It seems this sheriff has now gone completely off the deep end. It’s time that the rich and powerful, who have propped this sheriff up in his own lucrative side business, reel in that inflated ego of his before he takes some of them down with him.
It’s also time that this sheriff stop lying to the people of Jones County about being “transparent.” I had someone send me a tape of a recent “Hollywood” Hodge campaign talk in which our self-important sheriff kept making the claim about how “transparent” he is.
“Transparent”? The only thing that is transparent about this sheriff is the hole where his soul is supposed to be. Simply telling people that you are “transparent” doesn’t make you transparent. People who are transparent don’t block people on Facebook who pose questions they don’t like or who disagree with you. People who are transparent don’t cut off the media because they tell both sides of a story. And people who are transparent don’t run away when issued a simple challenge.
I offered this sheriff a chance to prove he is actually transparent and he has run away from the challenge like a frightened kitten. But I will make the offer one more time and up the ante once again.
This sheriff has said that the department is strapped for cash and needs to hire more deputies. Well, here you go sheriff. I will personally pay the salary of a new deputy for an entire year if you will show that you truly are transparent.
Let us hook you up to a lie-detector test and ask you questions about three simple topics people really want the answers to.
1. Did the thought of publicity have anything to do with the way the Lyon Ranch Road animal-abuse case was handled? Why, during a “three-month-long investigation,” did you never once actually talk to the elderly owners of the property and possibly offer them help instead of humiliation? Why did you feel it necessary to have a Purple Heart war hero suffering from dementia undergo a body-cavity search over a misdemeanor charge? And why did you steal and dispose of their personal pets when they weren’t part of the search warrant nor investigation?
2. Have you ever used your power as sheriff of Jones County to provide special treatment and favors for “special people?” In other words, why was a drunk driver who was so intoxicated that he ran off of Flynt Road and hit a tree taken to the detention center, but then released without being processed, charged or even ticketed?
3. Have you ever used your position as the sheriff of Jones County to bring financial gain to yourself through your “B-Clean” business venture?”
Sheriff, you can’t get more of a win-win than this offer … enough money to hire a full-time deputy and the chance to prove just how transparent you really are. What’s the downside, sheriff?
Someone as transparent as you couldn’t possibly be worried that you would be exposed as a heartless, corrupt, lying egomaniac, would you? Seriously, sheriff, if you are unwilling to truthfully answer these questions, then stop calling yourself “transparent.” Fortunately, more and more of the citizens of Jones County are starting to see through your fake, Bible-thumping, hand-shaking, head-glistening facade. Hmmm, I guess, maybe, you are becoming more and more transparent after all.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.