It’s time for students to go back to school, but instead of worrying about which backpack or school supplies to purchase or the outfit they’ll wear on their first day of school, many children may be wondering, “Will I get COVID-19 this year?”
Over the weekend, I saw several news outlets post stories about the Delta variant. One story, in particular, caught my eye. A mother desperately pleaded with her doctor for the vaccine after getting COVID-19 and having to be on a ventilator in the ICU because of her condition.
The doctor replied to the patient that it was simply “too late.”
While I do believe those with underlying conditions and concerns should confer with their primary care physicians whether or not they should get the vaccine, able-bodied individuals should consider vaccination this new go-round of the Delta variant.
We are so close to closing the door on the pandemic if we continue to take health precautions through vaccinations. The CDC recommends you wouldn’t have to wear a mask anymore after being vaccinated.
Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation — about 33 percent — and cases of the Delta variant are beginning to rise.
Here are three reasons you should consider getting vaccinated:
1. The Delta variant is more contagious
The Delta variant is more contagious than the initial strain we saw in 2020. If not to protect yourself, protect others around you who may have immunodeficiencies by getting vaccinated. As State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said, “You’re either going to get the vaccine, or you’re going to get COVID.” The Delta variant is 40-60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant seen in March 2020, according to The New York Times. About 80 percent of the cases seen in Mississippi have been identified as the Delta variant.
2. Children, young people face risk
The virus is affecting children in a way health-care professionals did not see with the first strain of COVID in 2020. Children younger than 12 are unable to get the vaccine, and the MSDH reported a few children currently in the ICU on ventilators because of the virus. How- ever, the virus rarely affects children severely — although there is an enhanced risk for infection as children continue activities. In Mississippi, about 7.2 percent of children are vaccinated against COVID, leaving a large group of unvaccinated individuals vulnerable to contracting the virus. Getting a vaccination as an eligible adult as more events open up can lessen a child’s chance of infection.
3. Unvaccinated people at risk
With the newest strain, most of the cases of COVID reported to the MSDH are largely in unvaccinated people. In an article last week, Dobbs said the vaccine isn’t perfect, and it may provide up to 80 percent protection against the Delta variant. The vaccine has a 94- percent protection rate against the initial strain of the virus. While this gives you a better chance of protecting yourself, breakthrough infections can occur with vaccination.
Vaccine info:
The Mississippi Department of Health offers free vaccination sites across the state through county health departments. You can protect yourself for free and avoid spending days or weeks in the ICU on a ventilator. No deaths in Mississippi have been linked to any of the vaccines, Dobbs said in a prior interview. The MSDH traced back deaths that may have been linked to the vaccine and found in each case that some other underlying cause was the reason for the patient’s death, not the vaccine. Research your options to see which vaccine is right for you and read about others’ experiences with the vaccine if you are still unsure.
I received the Pfizer vaccine and had few side effects. During the first dose, I was extremely tired and felt a bit of soreness in my arm. The soreness lasted about 24 hours. After the second dose, I experienced a milder version of the same side effects.
I am happy to report I have not grown a third arm or experienced a thirst for human flesh. But in all seriousness, I had very few side effects and most importantly a peace of mind about going out in public with the ability to protect myself and possibly mitigate carrying the infection to others. For more information about the vaccine and where to get it, visit msdh.ms.gov.
